Manchester United's Mason Greenwood arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of woman

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been suspended by the club. Photo: PA

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault after allegations were posted on social media.

Photographs and recordings uploaded to the alleged victim’s Instagram account early yesterday morning appeared to show her bleeding from the mouth and named the England international.

Within hours, officers had attended the woman’s family home in Manchester and she gave a statement about the alleged abuse.

Police later confirmed that a man, aged in his 20s, had been arrested.

In the wake of the allegations Manchester United confirmed that the 20-year-old “will not return to training or play matches until further notice”.

He was being held in custody as he faced questioning by police.

Clips posted on Instagram appeared to show bruising to a woman’s legs, eye, thigh and arms as well as a bleeding lip.

Yesterday, police said: “An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning.”

The woman, who later deleted the posts, was praised for her “bravery” while Women’s Aid expressed “solidarity” with the alleged victim after the “distressing posts”.

The charity said it was “essential that all employers, including those in football” take allegations of violence seriously.

The woman’s father told the Daily Telegraph he hoped the posts could help women who had been victims of abuse.

Nike, which sponsors Greenwood, released a statement saying that it was “deeply

concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the

situation”.

Manchester United initially said that they were “aware” of the images but would “not make any further comment until the facts have been established”, adding that the club “does not condone violence of any kind”.

However, several hours later they announced that

Greenwood had been effectively suspended. He has not responded to the allegations.

He joined Manchester United when he was six and made his way through the academy ranks. He has played for the club 87 times since 2018.

He signed a contract with Manchester United last February which runs until 2025. In August 2020, he was named in the England senior squad by Gareth Southgate and made his debut a month later.

But Greenwood and fellow player Phil Foden were sent home after they were pictured with two models in their team hotel in Reykjavik in breach of Covid quarantine protocols.

Both men issued apologies after being fined for the breaches. Greenwood has not played for England since the incident.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]