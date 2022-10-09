| 14.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Manchester United’s lack of fight in the derby battering has me very worried

Paul McGrath

I was screaming at the telly, “foul someone, take a yellow card, do something, anything” to slow the match down as the home team assumed total control. Frankly, it was an embarrassment at the end.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Manchester United Head Coach / Manager Erik ten Hag answers questions from the media during a Press Conference at Carrington Training Ground on October 5, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images) Expand

Close

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Manchester United Head Coach / Manager Erik ten Hag answers questions from the media during a Press Conference at Carrington Training Ground on October 5, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Manchester United Head Coach / Manager Erik ten Hag answers questions from the media during a Press Conference at Carrington Training Ground on October 5, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Manchester United Head Coach / Manager Erik ten Hag answers questions from the media during a Press Conference at Carrington Training Ground on October 5, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The way the team has played over the first three months of the season brings Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates to my mind, ‘You never know what you are going to get.’

Disasters in their first two Premier League matches were followed by some excellent efforts in a charge up the table.

Most Watched

Privacy