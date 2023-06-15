Manchester United’s full fixture list for 2023/24 Premier League season

Manchester United are on the rise under Erik ten Hag (Danny Lawson/PA)

August

14: Wolves (h) - live on Sky Sports - kick-off 8pm

19: Tottenham (a)

26: Nottingham Forest (h)

September

2: Arsenal (a)

16: Brighton (h)

23: Burnley (a)

30: Crystal Palace (h)

October

7: Brentford (h)

21: Sheffield United (a)

28: Manchester City (h)

November

4: Fulham (a)

11: Luton Town (h)

25: Everton (a)

December

2: Newcastle (a)

6: Chelsea (h)

9: Bournemouth (h)

16: Liverpool (a)

23: West Ham (a)

26: Aston Villa (h)

30: Nottingham Forest (a)

January

13: Tottenham (h)

30: Wolves (a)

February

3: West Ham (h)

10: Aston Villa (a)

17: Luton Town

24: Fulham (h)

March

2: Manchester City (a)

9: Everton (h)

16: Sheffield United (h)

30: Brentford (a)

April

3: Chelsea (a)

6: Liverpool (h)

13: Bournemouth (a)

20: Newcastle (h)

27: Burnley (h)

May

4: Crystal Palace (a)

11: Arsenal (h)

19: Brighton (a)