Manchester United’s full fixture list for 2023/24 Premier League season
August
14: Wolves (h) - live on Sky Sports - kick-off 8pm
19: Tottenham (a)
26: Nottingham Forest (h)
September
2: Arsenal (a)
16: Brighton (h)
23: Burnley (a)
30: Crystal Palace (h)
October
7: Brentford (h)
21: Sheffield United (a)
28: Manchester City (h)
November
4: Fulham (a)
11: Luton Town (h)
25: Everton (a)
December
2: Newcastle (a)
6: Chelsea (h)
9: Bournemouth (h)
16: Liverpool (a)
23: West Ham (a)
26: Aston Villa (h)
30: Nottingham Forest (a)
January
13: Tottenham (h)
30: Wolves (a)
February
3: West Ham (h)
10: Aston Villa (a)
17: Luton Town
24: Fulham (h)
March
2: Manchester City (a)
9: Everton (h)
16: Sheffield United (h)
30: Brentford (a)
April
3: Chelsea (a)
6: Liverpool (h)
13: Bournemouth (a)
20: Newcastle (h)
27: Burnley (h)
May
4: Crystal Palace (a)
11: Arsenal (h)
19: Brighton (a)