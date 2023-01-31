| 7.9°C Dublin

breaking Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen sidelined until late April or early May due to ankle injury

Eriksen is out until late April or early May Expand

Close

Eriksen is out until late April or early May

Eriksen is out until late April or early May

Eriksen is out until late April or early May

Simon Peach

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is likely to be sidelined until early May with an ankle injury, the club have announced.

Eriksen left Old Trafford on crutches on Saturday after being caught by Reading striker Andy Carroll in the FA Cup fourth-round tie.

A United statement read: “Christian Eriksen is expected to be out of action for an extended period because of an ankle injury sustained in our FA Cup victory over Reading on Saturday.

“Our Danish midfielder was withdrawn in the second half of the 3-1 win after being caught by a tackle from Reading striker Andy Carroll.

“While investigations are continuing, initial assessments indicate that Eriksen is likely to be out until late April or early May.”

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Read More

Related topics

Related Content

More On Manchester United

Most Watched

Privacy