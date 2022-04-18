| 8.7°C Dublin

Bruno Fernandes is reported to have been involved in a car crash on Easter Monday. Picture: Craig Brough Expand

Bruno Fernandes is reported to have been involved in a car crash on Easter Monday. Picture: Craig Brough

Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on Monday morning, according to reports.

The 27-year-old was involved in a collision on the eve of United’s Premier League encounter with rivals Liverpool.

No parties involved are understood to have sustained serious injuries and Fernandes is expected to train with the rest of Ralf Rangnick’s squad on Monday.

The Portuguese midfielder has nine goals and six assists in his 30 league appearances for the Red Devils this season.

More to follow...


