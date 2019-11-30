'You could point to a lack of quality' - David De Gea's stark analysis of Manchester United

With pressure mounting on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after he oversaw United's worst start to a season in 30 years, De Gea has insisted his team-mates are giving their all to try to arrest their slide.

Yet the Spanish keeper has conceded that extra quality needs to be injected into a youthful team if they are to find consistency and start climbing the table after a woeful first 70 minutes in last week's 3-3 draw at Sheffield United.

"The team is what it is, and results are what they have been," De Gea told Sky Sports News. "It's true that the first half (at Sheffield United) was horrible, probably one of the worst this year.

"The reaction of the team in the second half was important, but it's not enough. We should win these type of games to be on top, we need to win four or five games in a row to be at the top, but at the moment the team is not playing so well.

"We're giving it everything, we're trying to get those big wins that can put us high up in the table, but the truth is at the moment we're not consistent enough, there's much to train and much to improve.

"I don't think it's through any lack of effort, the boys are leaving everything out on the field in training and games. You could point maybe to a lack of quality in certain areas, but certainly not a lack of fight."

De Gea signed a new contract to remain at United until 2023 last year and he admits Manchester now feels like a second home after spending more than eight years at United.

"The truth is I feel like at home here," he added. "There are times when I am in Spain and I'm really looking forward to coming back here, at home in Manchester.

"We've been here for a lot of years and I feel like people appreciate me here, I've made a lot of friends and I'm thrilled to be part of this club.

"It's been a long time that I've been playing here and it's not an easy thing to keep playing at the highest level and to maintain that level. I personally hope that we can get more accolades in years to come by working hard and playing to that same high level."

Online Editors