'You can call it a gamble' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he is rolling the dice with his big decision at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted he is taking a risk by putting his faith in the club's rising stars, as he insisted his side are ready to silence their doubters this season.

Solskjaer's United start their new Premier League campaign against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday, with a mood of pessimism hovering over the club after what has been viewed as a disappointing transfer window.

The exit of Romelu Lukaku and United's failure to replace him or add experienced midfielders to their squad appears to have left Solskjaer short of options, but he has insisted he is content with the players he will be working with until next January's transfer window.

Re-stating his desire to put his faith in young performers, he admitted that policy was laced with risk as he offered up these comments in his final pre-season press briefing.

"You can call it a gamble. I am just staying true to what I believe in," said Solskjaer of his decision to back United's rising stars to shine this season.

"They have impressed over the last six weeks and in the months before the summer. That is why they went on tour and that is why we have given them so many minutes.

"It is not fair on them to be regulars in this team. Of course, we have got experienced players, but they will come in and give us something extra a nd anyway, I believe in this way of managing a football club.

"I am paid to manage for the club and it is not just about me getting results now to get my reputation or whatever. It is about the club going forward in the right direction.

"If we don't make these decisions now, they will have to be done in 12 months' time or 18 months or 24 months because at some point these kids will have to be a part of Man Utd. That has always been the case.

"For us, to give our kids the best chance, we decided this is the right way. Our average age is a little bit lower than the middle in the Premier League.

"We are not the oldest, but we are not the youngest squad in the league. We are very similar to most of the top six."

Solskjaer also suggested Harry Maguire has made a big impression after his £80m arrival from Leicester, as he predicted the England centre-back would have an impact at the club on and off the pitch.

"I know Harry is going to have a massive impact on us," he added.

"Already this week when he has been in, you can see the impact he has got as a presence in the group. I'm delighted we have got Harry in because he's going to be great for this club. He was always my no 1 target.

"Of course it took some time but it does occasionally. I more or less made my mind up when we played Leicester that if was possible to get him we should get him, or at least try to.

"He is so composed on the ball and gives the team another dimension. He has given everyone a lift and shown with that presence what an impact he will have in the squad.

"He's a leader, an established international, a goal threat and a very, very good defender - but also a very composed ball player."

Online Editors