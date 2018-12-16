Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Jose Mourinho's days as the club's manager are numbers, but he suggests he should not be replaced until the end of the season.

'Will Mourinho leave?' - Gary Neville gives his verdict on what should happen next at Manchester United

Sky Sports pundit Neville was highly critical of United's hierarchy once again as he summed up a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield, as he admitted a change of manager may soon be inevitable.

"Will Mourinho leave? I think it will happen," said Neville. "My preference would always be to get to the end of the season, but the board room is so naive it's unbelievable.

"To give him an extended contract (last January), knowing his cycle of every three years, was incredible. The minute he came back from pre-season he was at it and the club was out of control.

"Nobody above him can handle him. They don't know what to do with him, they don't know what to say to him. They don't know what he's going to sat at every press conference. It will cost a fortune to lose him now.

"Are they going to get the manager they want? It's not as easy as that. They need to reset. It's not just the manager, it's deeper than that. We are Manchester United, you have got to get a grip of your football club."

Neville was a serial winner with United during his playing days and he conceded he was surprised by the scale of the decline under Mourinho's watch.

"I'm in shock. Liverpool were streets ahead of United, absolutely streets ahead. United were awful today," he added.

"They haven't got anyone in midfield that can pass a ball. Not one of them. They were hanging in there for a bit but the only real team who were going to win the game was Liverpool. It's not good enough.

"You don't know what performance you’re going to get from game to game or within games actually, they can be awful in one half and good in the second half.

"It's like they're crawling on their hands and knees minute by minute, week by week at the moment as a club.

"The United players at this moment in time are so inconsistent, it's desperate. I don’t know how they change it because it has been going on for a long, long time now."

