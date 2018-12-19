Fermanagh native Kieran McKenna has just landed his biggest role in football.

Who is Kieran McKenna? The Irishman will form part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United backroom team

Manchester United confirmed this morning that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would become the club's caretaker manager until the end of the season and his backroom team would consist of Mike Phelan, Michael Carrick and McKenna.

The 32-year-old joined the Tottenham academy as a teenager and was handed a contract in 2002 when he was 16 years of age.

He played for the senior side in friendlies and was under-21 international with Northern Ireland but was forced to call time on his playing career at 23 due to a hip injury.

McKenna was determined to remain involved in football and completed his badges before being appointed Tottenham under-18 manager in 2015 after working with the Spurs academy.

He guided the club's under-18s to the semi-finals of the 2014/15 FA Youth Cup.

McKenna's work with younger players caught the eye of Manchester United who recruited him as their under-18 manager to succeed the departed Paul McGuinness.

He led the team to the Premier League Northern Title last season with his side playing an attacking brand of football that led to high scoring.

Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong are among the players who have impressed under his tutelage.

Since then, several of his former Manchester United players have praised his meticulous preparation and attentive coaching style.

"He changed everything," former United teenager Indy Boonen told the Manchester Evening News. "The way we trained was how the opponent played on the Saturday. If you played against West Brom, you trained how they are and focused on their weaknesses."

Jose Mourinho promoted McKenna after the departure of Rui Faria and has been involved in first team preparations.

This morning's news represents a massive opportunity for the Irish coach.

