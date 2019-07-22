'We've become friends' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals discussions with Roy Keane as he plots Manchester United revival

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been seeking advice from his former captain Roy Keane, as he looks to revive the club's fortunes in his first full season in the Old Trafford hot-seat.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been seeking advice from his former captain Roy Keane, as he looks to revive the club's fortunes in his first full season in the Old Trafford hot-seat.

Former Republic of Ireland captain Keane has been an outspoken critic of several of Solskjaer's key players in recent months, with his snipes at Paul Pogba especially unforgiving as he warned his former team-mate that some of his star names cannot be trusted.

Yet despite those feisty remarks, Solskjaer has revealed he has exchanged views with Keane in recent months, as he confirmed he welcomes his brand of abrasive advice.

"I've already been at his house for a cup of tea," stated Solskjaer. "I keep in touch with Roy. For me, he was a ­fantastic leader. I loved ­having him as my captain. We've become friends.

"I know Roy did an ­interview saying there's many people that claim to be his friends. But I feel that we are quite close. And I always ­listen to Roy and his opinions – I value them very highly."

Keane didn't hold back as he suggested members of the United dressing room are likely to let Solskjaer down, just as they did in the months before Jose Mourinho was sacked as United manager last December.

"These are the same players that threw Jose Mourinho under the bus, and they will do exactly the same to Ole," Keane said on Sky Sports in April.

"Leopards don't change their spots. There’s too many bluffers at this club to get United back to the very top.

"These are the same players that threw Mourinho under the bus and they'll do exactly the same to Ole." 😳



Roy Keane doesn't hold back when assessing @ManUtd's current state...😈



Watch the @premierleague clash live on Sky Sports PL now: https://t.co/h8IlNQKl7S pic.twitter.com/9yC9puvzCO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 24, 2019

"Even the point where we're talking about Man United trying to finish fourth tells you how the standards have dropped at United over the last few years – both on and off the pitch.

"Hopefully people will agree with me on the studio here; it’s not up to the manager to motivate the players.

"You've got to be able to motivate yourself. You've got to be up for every game at Manchester United and the fact Ole has got to discuss it after the game and for the following few days about his players not being up for it, he must be hugely embarrassed."

Online Editors