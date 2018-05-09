'We're very, very positive' - Jose Mourinho delivers some welcome news on Alex Ferguson's condition

The former Manchester United manager, 76, is said to be awake and talking after undergoing emergency on Saturday.

And Mourinho – while reluctant to discuss Ferguson’s situation in detail out of respect for his family’s privacy – expressed confidence that the Scot would return to good health. “We are positive, we are very, very positive,” the United manager said about Ferguson. “We are confident. It’s private. His family ask for privacy and that’s what I’m going to respect.”

Asked if the news about Ferguson could affect the players’ mood during their penultimate Premier League game away to West Ham United on Thursday, Mourinho said he expected it would inspire rather than inhibit his squad. “No, I can only think that if there is any relation it is a positive relation,” he said.

Mourinho said he had not given up hope of having midfielder Marouane Fellaini, who has a muscular problem, being fit for Sunday’s final game at home to Watford. But Romelu Lukaku has been ruled out of that match with an ankle injury, even though Mourinho said it was still “possible” the Belgium striker will be fit for the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday week.

Michael Carrick – who is due to retire at the end of the season and join Mourinho’s coaching staff – will start against Watford in what will be his final appearance as a United player 12 years after joining the club from Spurs. “He will start the last match, at Old Trafford, the last match of the Premier League, our captain in front of our fans, he will start the match against Watford,” Mourinho said.

Asked about what qualities he saw in Carrick to ask the 36-year-old to join his coaching staff, Mourinho added: “The most important quality is to be a man - MAN, capitals, a proper man and football is not full of them and not just football, society is not full of them.

“So when you find one of them you have to value and you have to keep and in this case is not about me, it is about the club, the club had from him a great many years playing football and now when his body says ‘Enough’, the club and myself will want to keep the man.

“Of course he has qualities that we believe can make him a good coach and there are many ways to do the bridge between player and coaching staff, there are many ways to do it. “Some guys prefer to have a couple of years to study or go to youth football, in this case we decided the bridge could be that bridge, to change shirts and dressing rooms and offices and to stop being a player and become an assistant. I give my assistants very good conditions for their evolution and I think Michael can be very positive for us.” More to follow

Online Editors