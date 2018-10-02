Watch: Paul Scholes 'surprised' Jose Mourinho has not been sacked for 'embarrassing' Manchester United

Paul Scholes has accused Jose Mourinho of “embarrassing” Manchester United and claims to be “surprised” the Portuguese was not sacked after Saturday’s defeat to West Ham.

United hope to return to winning ways on Tuesday night with Valencia visiting Old Trafford in a Champions League Group H clash.

Mourinho has come under pressure over the past week but, despite mounting speculation over his future, said on Monday that he does not believe his job is currently on the line.

However, while previewing the meeting with Valencia, Scholes claimed to be “slightly surprised” that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward had not removed Mourinho from his position already.

“I’m actually slightly surprised he survived after Saturday, the performance was so bad,” he told BT Sport.

“He’s coming out in press conferences constantly having a go at players, having at go at people above him because he’s not getting what he wants.

Scholes added: “I think his mouth is out of control and I think he’s embarrassing the club.”

