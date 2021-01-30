WATCH: 'Now they're up the top it's as if they've got frightened of the challenge' - Keane questions Man United mentality

Roy Keane accused Manchester United's players of showing fear as their title hopes took another hit in a disappointing 0-0 draw against Arsenal.

United failed to bounce back from their surprise 2-1 home defeat against Sheffield United on Wednesday night, as they turn in another desperate display that lacked cutting edge at Emirates Stadium.

The result leaves United three points behind leaders Manchester City, who also have a game in hand as they look to be asserting control of a title race that has swung in their favour over the last month.

Keane didn't hold back as he picked holes in United's performance, as he suggested he was confused by their inconsistency that has been a hallmark of their season.

"I’m scratching my head with United, the worry watching them today was they almost lacked the belief they could win the game," Keane told Sky Sports.

"This is Manchester United. The game was there for the taking, imagine playing for Manchester United and lacking the belief of going to win the game.

"The performance lacked the intensity, you can make excuses but there was a real lack of quality and conviction and desire to get the result and Arsenal deserved the point."

Keane suggested the pressure of being hailed as title contenders may have got to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players, after a week that has seen their ambitions slide.

"There is a different pressure now," he added. "They were getting plaudits while they were climbing the table but now they are up the top it’s almost as if the players have gotten frightened of the challenge.

"You could maybe forgive them for the Sheffield United one. That can happen. But today I’m really scratching my head at this team. You are signed to win football matches and the big prizes. You watch them today, I am thinking you’ve got into this great position will you go for it, they didn’t do it."

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a different view of the game, as he suggested he was satisfied with his side's efforts despite their lack of cutting edge.

"I'm pleased with the performance," declared the United boss. "We come away with a clean sheet and we had good chances. We need to get our forwards firing again. That's the next step now.

"I felt first half we dominated. Second half was more end-to-end but we had a good period and they had a period.

"The Sheffield United result of course was disappointing when you're at home. If you feel, away at Arsenal, you deserve a win that's a step forward.

"We take the point and move on to Southampton on Tuesday. It's like an NBA season this, on the road again."

United will now look to get back to winning ways when they take on Southampton at Old Trafford on Tuesday night in their next Premier League assignment.

