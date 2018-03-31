Jose Mourinho criticised his players once again after their 2-0 win against Swansea at Old Trafford, but he suggested they had a valid reason for a second half dip in form.

Jose Mourinho criticised his players once again after their 2-0 win against Swansea at Old Trafford, but he suggested they had a valid reason for a second half dip in form.

WATCH - Jose Mourinho criticises his Man United players once again but this time he gives them an excuse

United produced a crisp performance to open up a 2-0 lead in the opening 45 minutes against relegation-threatened Swansea with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, but Mourinho was disappointed with his side’s performance after the break.

“It would be have been perfect if could play the second half as well as we did the first half,” declared the United boss. “First half I think one of the best halves we have played at Old Trafford this season. 2-0 was very short not just in terms of chances to score but also the quality and beauty of our football.

“The second half was different we gave them the chance they didn’t have in the first half to create something we went a little bit down. I don’t know, maybe six of our players on the pitch were players who played international football they come back tired and late they almost don’t train. “They let the pace and intensity go down but overall now seven games left three very important points. We want to finish in second, we have been there for the whole season and we deserve to finish there.”

'Give cakes to the guys.'

Jose Mourinho beckons Carlos Carvalhal to join him at his press conference #mufc pic.twitter.com/vqcS2AtU0r — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) March 31, 2018 Mourinho took the unusual step of staging his post match press conference alongside his touchline rival for this game, with Swansea’s Carlos Carvalhal sitting next to his Portuguese compatriot as they summed up the events at Old Trafford. Paul Pogba produced another ineffective display as he returned to Mourinho’s starting line-up, but the United boss reserved special praise for Sanchez as he produced one his most impressive performances since arriving from Arsenal in January.

“I don't like to make it an individual performance independent of the collective performance, the team played very well in the first-half so Alexis played well,” he added. “Second-half, I think Alexis was one of the guys who paid the price of the international week, playing two matches in three days, Saturday and Tuesday, come here, arrive Wednesday late, almost no time to train.”

Online Editors