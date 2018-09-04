Luke Shaw has revealed the full horror behind the double leg break that nearly ended his career, as he has revealed he nearly lost his leg after the incident in September 2015.

WATCH: 'I was really close to actually losing my leg' - Luke Shaw reveals shocking horror of his injury nightmare

Shaw's shocking revelation puts some perspective on the problems that have affected his progress at United in the three years since, with manager Jose Mourinho consistently questioning his abilities in the last couple of seasons.

Yet opinions on Shaw may be altered after he opened up on the injury suffered in a Champions League game against PSV Eindhoven, as he admitted his career could have been ended by the incident.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't think about stopping playing," he said. "I had a lot of complications with my leg and that was the really hard moment for me, but I had a lot of good people around me, a lot of good friends and family. They helped me through it.

"No-one knows but I was really close to actually losing my leg. I never knew that until six months later when the doctor told me.

"At the time, they were thinking about flying me back and if I'd have flown back, I would probably have lost my leg because of the blood clots and stuff.

"I don't want to talk about it too much, but I've got two scars down the side of my leg where they had to cut it open and pull them out because of how severe it was.

"I don't really care about that anymore. I feel really strong - and my right leg is exactly as it was before my leg break."

Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their first goal with Luke Shaw

Shaw has started the season in encouraging fashion for United and he admits his desire to win over manager Mourinho and his critics wrong after he received some nasty abuse on social media.

"I wanted to prove everybody wrong and get back to my best. I'm feeling the best ever, not just on the pitch but off it," he added. "I've gone from sort of a kid to a man now.

"Jose put his trust in to me at the start of this season and obviously at times, people thought he didn't trust me. It would have been easy for him to say 'I want to sell him, I don't want him here anymore', but I think he's always believed in me.

"Mentally it made me come out the other side and made me stronger, to want to prove to him that I can do what sometimes, in the last couple of seasons, he'd said I couldn't.

"I think, at times, he got frustrated with me because he knew I could do better. Maybe, when I look back, at times maybe he was right.

"I had a chat with the manager before the season and he said he wanted me to stay and fight for my place, and that motivated me a lot in the off-season. I came back and played games in pre-season, and now I have my fitness fully and everything is good."

