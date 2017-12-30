WATCH - 'He doesn't look fit' - Paul Scholes with stinging criticism for Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho

Paul Scholes fears Manchester United may not secure a top four finish in the Premier League this season, after their latest limp performance in a 0-0 draw against Southampton at Old Trafford.

United’s miserable Christmas continued as they backed up draws against Leicester and Burnley with another stalemate, with the manner of this lame performance arguably the most worrying for boss Jose Mourinho.

Scholes didn’t pull any punches as he summed up United’s performance on BT Sport, as he warned United’s poor form could see them miss out on a Champions League finish in the Premier League. “They need to liven up this team because top four isn’t guaranteed for me at this stage,” he said. “There are some good teams in there. Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, they will all be challenging for top four.

“They need to find some energy from somewhere and the manager needs to give them something. You look at players like (Paul) Pogba, (Nemanja) Matic…they are top players, but they are under performing. “These players are good enough to win games. It is a lack of urgency to me. There is not fight...where is the Paul Pogba we saw at Juventus? He is just strolling through games.

“Pogba doesn't look fit. I wonder whether he is training properly. He does not look like a player who will win you games and that is what you pay £90m for. No-one in England should be getting near him, but he is being asked to do a role he is not comfortable in." Paul Pogba pokes the ball over the line before seeing what he thought was the lead goal for Manchester United ruled out for offside. Photo: PA Wire Scholes went on to suggest Mourinho should accept the blame for his side's failings, instead of trying to blame United's problems as he claimed he players looked unhappy under his watch.

“You have to say the manager has to take responsibility for that attitude," he added. "Is the manager sending them out not playing the way they want to play? I don’t know. “You think about the two best saves in the game and they were from United’s keeper. The save from Shane Long was world class and when you say the best two efforts of the game came from a side like Southampton, it’s not right.

“United looked a tired team. They looked like they had played 50-60 games a season, but they are only half way through. They gave the crowd absolutely nothing and it was dead here today.”

"Top 4 isn't guaranteed."

Paul Scholes criticises Man Utd's performance and recent form. #MUNSOU pic.twitter.com/5yBCKFcadx — eir Sport (@eirSport) December 30, 2017

