WATCH: Alex Ferguson delivers message to Manchester United fans in first public appearance since brain operation

Alex Ferguson has thanked fans around the world for their support in his first public appearance since undergoing emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage in May.

In a short video posted on Manchester United's twitter account, Ferguson thanked the medical staff who treated him throughout his time in hospital, and also said he was humbled by the support he received from everyone throughout the footballing world.

United's longest-serving manager also said he hopes to return to Old Trafford at some point later in the coming season to watch his former team.

"Just a quick message, first of all to thank the medical staff at Macclesfield, Salford Royal and Alexandra hospitals," Ferguson said.

On Saturday 5 May, the football world was rocked by the news that Sir Alex Ferguson had undergone surgery for a brain haemorrhage.



Since then, the most successful manager in English football history has battled in a way only he knows how.



Today, we bring you a special message. pic.twitter.com/NgGejgM46e — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 26, 2018

"Believe me, without those people who gave me such great care, I would not be sitting here today. So thank you from me and my family, thank you very much.

"This has made me feel so humble, as all the messages I've had from all over the world wishing me the best, and the good wishes do resonate very, very strongly with me. So thank you for that support you've given me.

"And lastly, I'll be back later in the season to watch the team, in the meantime all the best to Jose and the players. Thank you very much."

