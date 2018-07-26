Sport Manchester United

Thursday 26 July 2018

WATCH: Alex Ferguson delivers message to Manchester United fans in first public appearance since brain operation

Alex Ferguson has thanked fans around the world for their support in his first public appearance since undergoing emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage in May.
Alex Ferguson has thanked fans around the world for their support in his first public appearance since undergoing emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage in May.

Sam Roberts

Alex Ferguson has thanked fans around the world for their support in his first public appearance since undergoing emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage in May.

In a short video posted on Manchester United's twitter account, Ferguson thanked the medical staff who treated him throughout his time in hospital, and also said he was humbled by the support he received from everyone throughout the footballing world.

United's longest-serving manager also said he hopes to return to Old Trafford at some point later in the coming season to watch his former team.

"Just a quick message, first of all to thank the medical staff at Macclesfield, Salford Royal and Alexandra hospitals," Ferguson said.

"Believe me, without those people who gave me such great care, I would not be sitting here today. So thank you from me and my family, thank you very much.

Read more here:

"This has made me feel so humble, as all the messages I've had from all over the world wishing me the best, and the good wishes do resonate very, very strongly with me. So thank you for that support you've given me.

"And lastly, I'll be back later in the season to watch the team, in the meantime all the best to Jose and the players. Thank you very much."

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport