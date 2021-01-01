Victory against Villa gives United the chance to put 'perches' back on agenda

Maybe, just maybe, Liverpool and Manchester United are about to start arguing over perches again. A rivalry defined by passion and enmity may, at last, be reignited by an intriguing battle for the title.

Not since 1997 have these two great northern English clubs, separated by just 30 miles, gone into the new year in first and second place in the Premier League. Liverpool were top then but slipped to fourth as United claimed the title with just 75 points. It remains the lowest points total to win the Premier League.

United sit in second place again as they prepare to host Aston Villa tonight, but can go level if they win.

Even a few short weeks ago that seemed unthinkable for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, such was the apparent gulf between the teams, the managers and the moods.

Remarkably, after 16 games of the last campaign United were 22 points behind Liverpool (a difference that would put them in 12th place this season). A significant factor in their proximity is clearly the drop-off in Liverpool's form, although expecting any team to maintain a pace of 46 points from 16 games was unrealistic.

Undeniably, Liverpool have been hit hard by injuries but have also drawn four of their six matches against teams in the bottom seven, including their last two fixtures against West Brom and Newcastle United.

That points to a temporary blip.

United have, nevertheless, contributed to narrowing that gap - a win would see them nine points better off than this time last season. So what has been a slow burn of a rivalry in recent years may now be about to flicker back into life.

From 1964 to 2013, United and Liverpool shared 29 of the 49 league titles with each enjoying a long period of dominance. The years since Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013 have been difficult for United and their only solace, until Jurgen Klopp became the Liverpool manager to regain the league title, was that Anfield was not the home of the trophy as Manchester City - which also hurt - Chelsea and Leicester City claimed it.

It has taken time, but there is no doubt that Liverpool are now the pre-eminent club in English football and also appear to be the best run. Liverpool are back on their perch but this bitter rivalry runs deep.

"Ferguson's been in the privileged position, since 1991, of having to do no more than walk past us once a season and kick us while we are down," Jamie Carragher wrote in his autobiography.

From a United perspective, former defender, Gary Neville, once summed it up by saying: "Those of us who grew up through Liverpool winning the league every single year, we can never forget that. We have to pass that down about how bad it was! It's bad. It's really bad! Growing up with them winning leagues and European Cups, it's a tainted childhood!"

So can we hope for an epic title race between the two biggest clubs in English football? In truth, it feels premature. Even the most ardent United fan would not expect them to go toe-to-toe with Liverpool just yet and there is a sense within the club that they cannot quite believe they are second, never mind so close to the leaders who they face at Anfield on January 17.

But Liverpool have stuttered a little more than expected, even though they remain the team to beat, and the financial might United accrued during their dominance means they should revive more quickly than the 26 years it took them to win the title back and the 30 barren years for Liverpool.

That is not to discount Villa, by the way. If they win at Old Trafford, they will finish the year in third having gone into it in 18th position.

After 15 games, their points total would be 29 and to put that in perspective they only had 27 points after 34 games of last season. Victory tonight would put them four points behind Liverpool with a game in hand but the talk remains of a battle for supremacy between the Red Devils and the Reds.

In the last two decades Rafael Benitez is the only Liverpool manager who ended up in a title race with United. His side was first at the end of 2008, with Ferguson's third, before United won it by four points.

Since then, the closest challengers to both clubs have been City and Chelsea as the rivalry has slipped away, even if the hostility has remained undimmed.

It has continued to be a grudge match - with incidents such as the Luis Suarez/Patrice Evra affair and the unfortunate continuation of the hateful taunts regarding the tragedies each club have suffered - even when it has operated in isolation from league positions.

Unexpectedly there is now the possibility that may no longer be the case and that the word "perch" may again be part of the lexicon of English football.

