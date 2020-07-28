United to take time over Sancho but big-money move looks likely

Manchester United will not be bound by any artificial deadline in the pursuit of their leading summer transfer target, Jadon Sancho, as the club press ahead with their recruitment plans now Champions League qualification has been secured.

United have yet to submit a formal bid for Sancho, despite reports in Germany yesterday that they had made an opening £89 million (€97m) offer to Borussia Dortmund for the England winger.

Dortmund are holding out for £110m (€120m), which far exceeds United's valuation, particularly given how finances have been impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

But there remains a belief that a compromise of some kind will be reached with both parties wanting to strike a deal.

Dortmund are due to resume training on August 10, ahead of the new Bundesliga season, and would like negotiations resolved by then, but United will not be forced into meeting some arbitrary deadline.

Despite some of the apparent posturing, though, relations between the two clubs are good.

Sancho is now entering the last two years of his contract and, while there are claims Dortmund would be happy to let him reach the final 12 months of his deal, their model revolves around cashing in when their chips are at the highest and overlooks the player's desire to move to Old Trafford.

Sancho's representatives also stand to benefit under the terms of the way the 20-year-old's contract with Dortmund has been structured.

Dortmund have already begun searching for replacements for Sancho in the event he departs.

United favour an incentivised payment structure that reflects Sancho's age, potential and relative inexperience.

Having trailed Leicester City by 14 points in the wake of their wretched 2-0 defeat at home to Burnley on January 22, Sunday's 2-0 win over Brendan Rodgers' side completed a dramatic turnaround in United's fortunes and secured a top-three finish.

Champions League football next season could be worth up to £100m (€110m) in revenues for United, but the club have been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and, with potential further hits to match-day income to come, they have repeatedly distanced themselves from the idea of a huge summer splurge in the transfer market.

Removing Alexis Sanchez's £400,000-a-week (€438,000) salary from the wage bill will also be necessary to help free up cash.

Attacking

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's main focus is strengthening that right-sided forward position, which he hopes will be filled by Sancho, to provide more quality attacking options to complement Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes. It would also enable him to use Greenwood as a central forward more, even though United have looked at strikers.

Solskjaer would like to bring in another centre-half but, with seven already on the club's books, there is an expectation that they will first need to clear the decks before recruiting. Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones are surplus to requirements.

Chris Smalling is due to return to United next month with his loan arrangement with Roma not permitting him to play for the Italian club in the Europa League.

Smalling is thought to be waiting for clarity over United's position on him before deciding his next step.

The door is not entirely closed on a return to Solskjaer's squad as things stand but he could depart, possibly going back to Roma or to another club in England.

Dean Henderson is hoping for greater clarity over his own future before he goes on holiday later this week. The goalkeeper, who has impressed on loan for the past two seasons at Sheffield United, wants to be Old Trafford's No 1 but he is opposed to coming back as David De Gea's understudy.

Champions League qualification has given United a platform on which to build next season amid the momentum fostered by an unbeaten 14-match run in the Premier League and improved playing style.

No top-flight side secured more points (32) than United over that period but the challenge of bridging the gap to champions Liverpool and Manchester City over the course of a 38-game campaign remains significant.

United finished closer to the relegation zone (32 points) than they were to the top (33 points) and still acquired the same number of points as last season (66), when they finished sixth, and won one game fewer this term.

On only one occasion since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 have United finished a Premier League season with more than 80 points (81 in 2017-'18 when they came second under Jose Mourinho), but the average number of points required over the past four seasons to win the championship is 97.5. By contrast, United's points average over those four seasons is 70.5 - a 27-point shortfall.

Telegraph.co.uk