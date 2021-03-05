United lack direction and are stumbling on with muddled thinking

Where's the philosophy? United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are a Cup semi-final kind of team - decent at getting big results but they can't sustain a period of success or style of play.

Drift. No word probably better encapsulates what has taken hold at Manchester United under the Glazer family over the eight years in which they no longer had Alex Ferguson to underpin their regime.

United head into Sunday’s derby at the Etihad Stadium 14 points behind Manchester City, the same number of points they trailed leaders Liverpool by with 11 games remaining two seasons ago, and one fewer than the distance between David Moyes’s side and Chelsea in 2013/’14, the first season in 27 that Ferguson was no longer at the helm.

In fact, with the exception of last season, when United trailed Liverpool by an extraordinary 38 points after 27 Premier League matches, they have been very consistent – just not the sort of consistency that wins you titles, or even gets you close to challenging for them.

At this stage of the campaign, they have been between 12 and 16 points behind the leaders in seven of the last eight seasons.

Call it drift, call it inertia, call it treading water – the point is United are going round in circles and nowhere fast, despite spending a fortune.

‘Next season will be better’ we keep hearing, and then, surprise, surprise, it invariably yields more of the same.

Yes, I know, net spend and all that but the reality is this: United have spent about £1billion on new players since the summer of 2013. That is an indisputable fact.

Around £1bn worth of players have walked through the door since Ferguson vacated the building and what has it got them?

Seventh, fourth, fifth, sixth, second (19 points adrift of the eventual winners City), sixth, third (when they were 33 points behind champions Liverpool, a bigger gap let’s not forget than in those seasons they finished seventh and sixth twice) and, at present, second; but, as Gary Neville said after Wednesday’s pitiful goalless draw at Crystal Palace, currently “sleepwalking” their way into a top-four fight after dropping 15 points from the past 30 available.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likes to tell us United are “progressing” and “working hard”.

Working hard? He might want to watch City’s outing the previous night against Wolverhampton Wanderers to see what hard work looks like.

Forget the talent, the ingenuity, the quality of the system for a moment and watch the intensity, urgency and industry of those City players.

The hunger to win slaps you in the face. United, by contrast, were lethargic, leaden, ponderous against Palace, like a team for whom the summer cannot come quickly enough.

Progress? Solskjaer has had his moments. Bruno Fernandes is the best recruit United have made in the post-Ferguson landscape.

The club, generally speaking, has become a happier place, some players – Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay for example – have made notable gains and there have been some memorable wins.

But they still feel like a Cup semi-final sort of team – capable of pulling off a great result here and there, as they may yet do on Sunday against the runaway leaders, yet unable to sustain excellence – and there’s still no synergy between attack and defence.

Here’s a question for United fans: can you, with any conviction or clarity, describe Solskjaer’s philosophy and United’s style of play? Sometimes they press and do it well – think the first half of Everton last month – but often they do not, at least with any vigour and rigour.

They favour possession on occasion and on other occasions reject it. They can counter-attack but then look lost when opponents sit deep.

It’s like a parade of halfway houses – a bit of this, a bit of that but none of it done exceptionally well – bar the counter-attack when the focus and commitment is there – and too often you are left wondering what exactly Solskjaer wants of them.

There has been entertainment – the 3-2 FA Cup win over Liverpool, the 6-2 thrashing of Leeds, victories over Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig in the Champions League and that record-equalling 9-0 hammering of Southampton – but also seven goalless draws this season.

That’s indicative of a team that are inscrutable at times. But do they really have direction? Are they really progressing, moving forward?

The club have been drifting along for years and it does not feel any different at the moment.