Manchester United are refusing to panic over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job after another embarrassing performance this week, but will assess his future if form does not improve.

Mauricio Pochettino has declared himself ready to return to football and is waiting for the next big job in Europe. Solskjaer's position is under scrutiny after defeat by Arsenal and then losing to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

United resisted a knee-jerk reaction following defensive lapses in Turkey but Solskjaer faces an important game at Everton tomorrow to start proving he can repeat the previous spells during his two-year tenure when he has led the team out of poor form.

The Norwegian oversaw a similarly poor start in the Premier League last season, when his team won twice in their first nine games, only to recover in the second half of the campaign and qualify for the Champions League.

This season they have failed to win a Premier League game at Old Trafford, and suffered a 6-1 reverse to Tottenham. But United also won on home soil in the Champions League against RB Leipzig, when Solskjaer was praised. The 47-year-old will be aware it appeared Jose Mourinho would be given time just before he was axed in 2018, with United sixth but on a run of poor results.

Solskjaer has just one full season left on his contract, after taking over from Mourinho and earning a long-term deal, where he has overseen a "cultural reboot" in which younger home-grown players were brought in, along with value investments such as Bruno Fernandes instead of marquee signings.

Pochettino is looking to come back to coaching. The Real Madrid job may also come on the market, which could be more appealing to him.

Meanwhile, Fernandes has spoken of his shock at the goals conceded in Turkey, which included Demba Ba going unchallenged from his own half.

"We can do much better; everyone feels that. We know we can't concede goals like that, but now it's time to look at what we did wrong," Fernandes said.

© Daily Telegraph, London

Telegraph.co.uk