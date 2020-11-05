Manchester United insiders admitted last night that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Old Trafford reign is under serious pressure after another embarrassment - this time a calamitous 2-1 Champions League defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir.

Following Sunday's Premier League loss to Arsenal at Old Trafford, Solskjaer was looking for a European midweek pick-me-up, but all he got was a woeful 'pick & mix' defensive display that underlined the extent of the problems this United squad is facing.

Even Solskjaer conceded that the opening goal - in which former Chelsea striker Demba Ba was left in acres of space before finishing past goalkeeper Dean Henderson - was "unforgivable" in terms of the poor level of defending.

"The performance was not good enough against a team that worked and ran and hit us on the break a couple of times," the Norwegian said afterwards. "They scored two goals, like you do in Europe, when you do not defend well enough. The first one is that we play a short corner and forget about the man up top. That is unforgivable.

"The second one as well, we are not very well organised to counter the press. Two tough goals to give away and then we did not have enough to come back in the second half. Anthony Martial scored a good goal, but the second half we threw everything at it and could not break them down."

Huge focus will now centre on Saturday's early afternoon clash with Everton, and Solskjaer has his work cut out to stop the rot.

"They (two losses) have set us back a lot," he admitted. "You get a reality check every time you play a game of football. Nothing becomes history as quick as a football game. You don't turn up and get three points in the Champions League. They are a team well organised and we were not good enough. That is it.

"It is not easy to be positive now, when you have just lost the way we did, but these players are good and we have a good chance on Saturday morning to get going again."

Irish Independent