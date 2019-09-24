Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is likely to return from an ankle injury when Rochdale visit Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday night.

Timely boost for Manchester United as Paul Pogba set to return from injury

The Frenchman has been sidelined since the international break, missing United's wins over Leicester and Astana this month as well as the weekend defeat at West Ham.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is planning to give some game time to the 26-year-old ahead of next Monday's clash against Arsenal.

Solskjaer said on United's website: "He'll probably get some minutes against Rochdale. But we definitely think he's ready for Arsenal."

PA Media