'Time will tell' - Paul Pogba re-opens the debate over his Manchester United future as he keeps exit door open

Paul Pogba has cast fresh doubts over his future at Manchester United after refusing to confirm he is content to remain at the club for the rest of this season.

Pogba played a central role as Manchester United beat Chelsea 4-0 in their Premier League opener at Old Trafford on Sunday, yet he fuelled doubts over his future once more after the game.

After stating earlier this summer that he might be ready for a fresh challenge three years after his £89m record-breaking move to United in the summer of 2016, Real Madrid and Juventus have been heavily linked with a move for the French World Cup winner.

He had a chance after United's big opening victory to confirm he is committed to the club, but instead offered up comments that are likely to spark rumours he would still leave the club if Real Madrid come calling ahead of the Spanish transfer deadline on September 2nd.

"I always feel good when I play football. I do the things I like, plus it's my job. I give my all every time I go out on the pitch," he said.

"I'm aware that things have been said. Only time will tell. There's always that question mark.

"I'm at Manchester. I have fun with my team-mates, I always want to win matches and I always give my best when I'm on the pitch."

Real Madrid look set to sign Ajax midfielder Donny Van de Beek, who has reportedly claimed the two clubs are in talks over a transfer, yet coach Zinezine Zidane has made little secret of his admiration for Pogba.

United's failure to sign a midfielder during the English transfer window would make Pogba's exit more unlikely, but this maverick performer may still be eyeing an exit from the club in the next couple of weeks.

