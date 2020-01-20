Gary Neville has called on Manchester United to replace their key sporting decision-makers, as he described the transfer policy of his former club as 'a mess'.

'This is going to get bad' - Gary Neville calls on big changes at Manchester United as he warns of grim times ahead

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, the Sky Sports pundit and United legend appeared to suggest the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward should carry much of the blame for the club's current failings, as he suggested the managers who have come and gone under his watch have been undermined by a befuddled transfer policy.

"I'm struggling to understand why the ownership have persisted in trusting that management team to oversee the building of a Premier League title-winning team since Sir Alex left," said Neville.

"If you don't lose your job for essentially overseeing that investment, that wage bill, and putting that team out on the pitch then I have to say something is really wrong.

Gary Neville has hit out at former club Manchester United over their recruitment (Mike Egerton/PA)

"There has been a real frustration in the last few years at Man Utd, the board have been U-turning all over the place when it comes to strategy.

"There's real talent in that executive team, but in terms of what the club needed to do for a number of years now is put the best in class football operators into that club, and they're not doing it.

"It's a mess and if the same people continue to make the decisions it won't work. It's got to change.

"They've made some terrible investments in terms of recruitment and it's all coming home to roost and nothing brings it home more than seeing Liverpool right back at the top of that league, that is the most painful thing.

"I hope that everyone in that Man Utd executive boardroom team that they've got here today is feeling the pain of those fans and everyone else watching who is associated with the club because this is going to get bad.

"This next six months are going to be really, really difficult.

"I can't believe the investment that's been put into the squad in the last five, six, seven years and you end up with that out on the pitch. I saw a statistic two weeks ago that United have the second-highest wage bill in the world and that's the squad they've got. It's unforgivable. It really is."

Neville believes the injury to Marcus Rashford could leave a huge hole in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side for the next few weeks, as he urged the club to act quickly in the transfer market to find a solution.

"It's a huge blow," added Neville of Rashford's back injury. "He's been outstanding, he's a fantastic player and he's had a great season and Man Utd are going to be entering into really important games in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, where they're up against it with Man City.

"But there's also the Europa League, where they still have the chance. Chelsea are stalling a little bit and Man Utd could get into the top four so to lose Rashford is a big problem for Solskjaer.

"I don't know how they will cope without him other than to try and sign somebody who can fill that gap, but it's not going to be easy because no one is going to let Man Utd pick someone off the top shelf, everyone is looking to look after their own club.

"They somehow have to be smart enough to get somebody in that can do a job for the club."

