Paul Pogba's outspoken agent Mino Raiola has suggested he would not encourage any of his players to join Manchester United, after claiming the Old Trafford club would 'ruin' the best talent in the world.

'They would also ruin Maradona' - Pogba's agent says he would not encourage his players to join Manchester United

In an interview with Italian outlet Calciomercato, Raiola has looked back over some of the big deals he has concluded in 2019, with Matthijs de Ligt's move from Ajax to Juventus and Erling Braut Haaland's switch to Borussia Dortmund among his highest-profile transfers.

After insisting on Monday that he had no role in ensuring Haaland picked a move to Germany ahead of an offer to join United, his latest comments suggest he is not keen to take any of his players to Old Trafford after moves for Romelu Lukaku and Henrikh Mkhitaryan ended in disappointment.

"Today I would not bring anyone there (United)," he was quoted as saying. "They would also ruin (Diego) Maradona, Pele and (Paolo) Maldini. Paul (Pogba) needs a team and club like the first Juventus (where the French midfielder enjoyed great success)."

Raiola insisted he was not pushing to move Pogba from United in next month's transfer window, but these comments appear to shed some light on his opinions of the club he collected a huge commission fee from following Pogba's £89m move from Juventus in the summer of 2016.

The agent was also asked about the huge fees he reportedly collects for transfers, as he insisted his fees for the Haaland transfer did not scupper possible moves to United and Juventus for the Norwegian striker.

"My commission? It depends on the player's salary and it is valid for everyone," he added. "I do not point the gun at anyone.

"I will be unromantic and politically incorrect but my aim is to maximize the career of my players. I always ask myself: 'What would I do if he was my son?' Money is only the last step."

Online Editors