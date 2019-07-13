Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was non-committal when asked about his Manchester United future after their friendly win over Perth Glory earlier today.

'There is no need. No Need to talk.' - Paul Pogba responds to speculation on Manchester United exit

The World Cup winner continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford after fresh rumours circulated last week when he revealed he was considering a "new challenge".

Pogba's future was then thrown into further speculation by his agent, Mino Raiola, who claimed he was in the process of working on a potential deal for the France international.

The 26-year-old featured for United during their 2-0 win today over Perth Glory. But after the game he refused to comment on the speculation and insisted there was no need to discuss it further.

When asked about his future following the win at the Optus Stadium, Pogba replied by simply saying: "There is no need. No need to talk."

United won the sell-out game with second half goals from Marcus Rashford and James Garner.

Online Editors