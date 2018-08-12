Paul Pogba has served up some comments that are certain to cast fresh doubt over his future at Manchester United, after claiming he cannot reveal his true feelings over his future for fear of getting fined.

'There are things I cannot say or I will get fined' - Paul Pogba's comments are certain to fuel transfer rumours

France World Cup winner Pogba has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in recent days, with the player's refusal to deny the links with the Catalan giants via his various social media platforms fuelling rumours that he is open to leaving United in this transfer window.

Amid repeated claims of a broken relationship with United manager Jose Mourinho, Pogba appeared to put his troubles behind him with a goal scoring performance as he wore the captain's armband in Friday night's 2-1 win against Leicester at Old Trafford.

Yet Pogba has now stirred the rumour mill over his future once again, with comments to the media that suggest his discontent under Mourinho's leadership will not evaporate any time soon.

After he posted a cryptic Instagram message on Friday night thanking United fans and his team-mates without any reference to Mourinho, he has now given these comments when asked whether he was happy at United.

"There are things and there are things that I cannot say otherwise I will get fined," declared Pogba, as he was asked about his future at United and suggested he can only perform at his best when he feels wanted by his manager.

"You have to know one thing: a player that gets chosen and is happy, you always feel more comfortable than when he's not happy. That's all I say."

Pogba won the World Cup last month (Owen Humphreys/PA)

When asked whether United fans saw the real Pogba on Friday night, he offered this swift response:

"What do you mean being the real Pogba? I am the same, it's the same Paul Pogba. It's a different team, obviously. I am still enjoying playing football, I still love football and I still give my best with the team, for the team.

"If you're doing it for money, there's a point about doing things for money, but there's a point about doing things because you love it.

"Like I said, when you are comfortable, when people trust with everyone or confident, are good in the head, it's going to be easier."

Pogba also suggested he was comfortable in a leadership role, with United coach Michael Carrick reported to have been instrumental in the Frenchman being handed the armband against Leicester.

"It's not having just the armband," Pogba said of his view on leadership. "I have always been talking to the team-mates.

"I am someone who is not (in) a role that I give to myself. Just try to help the team as much as possible, like they helped me too.

"Having the armband, it's not like 'oh, I will show that I am a real captain and have to do extra work'.

"No, I just have to be myself and do what I know, do what I can do and do what I know to do."

Barcelona could still make a move to sign Pogba before the August 31st transfer deadline in Spain and even if these quotes are the clearest indication yet that the player is not happy working with Mourinho, it is hard to imagine Old Trafford chiefs selling one of their star men this month.

