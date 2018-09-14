'Then I will believe' - Jose Mourinho urges Paul Pogba to make a clear statement on his Man United future

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has urged Paul Pogba and his high profile agent Mino Raiola to end the speculation over the future of the French World Cup winner after admitting he is 'completely in the dark' over whether the club's record signing wants to make a move.

Pogba has been heavily linked with a switch to Barcelona in recent months, with Raiola and his star client make a series of statements that suggests they are keen to forced through a move.

Now Mourinho has offered his most candid comments on the story to date, as he admitted he was unclear over Pogba's commitment to the club.

"Paul came back after the World Cup in the week before we started the Premier League, so we are together for about two months or so," Mourinho told reporters.

"He never told me he wants to leave. Never. So, I can only comment on what is real for me, not in what I read, not in what I listen.

"I have no direct relation with the people that write or the people that listen. I have a direct relation with the players - not (just) Paul, the players - and he never told me he wants to leave.

"If I watch Mr Raiola on the screen saying the player wants to leave, and that he is organising a way for him to try to leave or so on, then I will believe, but in this moment, I am completely in the dark.

"The only thing that is clear for me is that the player never - in all these days we are together - told me he wants to leave."

Asked if he thought Pogba wanted to stay, Mourinho stated: "If he doesn't tell me he wants to leave, it's because he wants to stay. That's my conclusion, no?"

Pogba has, though, previously said that he would be fined if he opened up about his happiness, while over the international break he said "who knows what will happen in the next few months?"

"You have to ask him," Mourinho said when asked about such comments. "As a manager, I tell you the truth. That's his problem, that's his relation(ship) with the media - not with me. I am not going to comment on that."

