Gary Neville believes Jose Mourinho will make sweeping changes to his Manchester United squad after his fringe players turned in a poor performance in a 1-0 defeat at Brighton.

Gary Neville believes Jose Mourinho will make sweeping changes to his Manchester United squad after his fringe players turned in a poor performance in a 1-0 defeat at Brighton.

'The manager has to go, or the players have to go' - Gary Neville's brutal assessment of Man United's latest defeat

Mourinho lashed out at his team after the final whistle and was especially critical of his strikers after Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial failed to take their chance to shine after they were handed starts.

"The players that replaced others did not perform at a good level and when individuals do that it is difficult for the team to play well. Maybe now you will not ask me why A, B and C do not play so much," declared Mourinho. "The attitude from the first minute and especially in the first half, they had more appetite. I did not succeed in persuading my players that getting four more points is important. It is for me, but perhaps not for them.

"I wouldn't say disappointed. I know them. I thought that the possibility to start the game and give reason would give them something. "You have the answer now when you ask 'why always Lukaku?'. We are probably not as good as people think we are individually."

That interview with Sky Sports inspired Neville to suggest Mourinho is ready to call time on the United careers of some of his big names, with Martial among those appearing to be criticised in his post match comments at Brighton. “He said it was important to him to get the four points to finish second – when you can’t the message to your players as a manager, the manager has to go, or the players have to go,” stated Neville .

“At this moment in time, Manchester United aren’t getting rid of Jose Mourinho. “He doesn’t like some of those players. He’s had enough of them and they’re going to go. They were terrible tonight. It’s not good enough. He's going to make some big changes in that changing room. It was so bad.

"It wasn't the fact they played badly, their attitude was awful. They are wearing a Manchester United shirt and the standards have to be a lot higher than that.

“Any player who wonders why they’re not playing in the FA Cup final, just show them that video. They’ve got no excuse. It wasn’t the fact that they played badly. Their attitude was awful.”

Online Editors