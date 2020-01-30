The making of Bruno Fernandes saw him take an unconventional route before following his idol to Man United

As a starry-eyed Bruno Fernandes watched Cristiano Ronaldo weaving his magic at Manchester United, his sights were set to new heights.

The images of a Portuguese wonder-kid transforming himself into the best player in the game at Old Trafford's Theatre of Dreams was an intoxicating story for young Bruno as he looked on from his hometown of Maia, with his fantasy of following in those footsteps born as he edged towards his teenage years.

Already, ten-year-old Bruno was showing signs of promise as a footballer despite a slender frame that encouraged some scouts to believe he would lack the physicality to make it as a professional, with local club Porto among those who overlooked Fernandes as he looked to plot his route into the game.

It explains why his route to signing for Manchester United on Thursday, after a long courtship that extends back over three years, has taken him via an unconventional route that initially saw him leave his Portuguese homeland to sign for unheralded Italian side Novara Calcio in the summer of 2012.

The expectation was that Fernandes would play for the club's underage team in his first season, but this confident 18-year-old was convinced he could break in their first team and insisted that a €40,000 clause should be inserted into his contract in the event of him playing with the club's seniors. Just two months later, he was a first-team regular and grateful to receive the first of many big bonuses in his career.

Impressive form in Italy's second tier earned him a move to Udinese a year later and when Javier Ribalta, the scout who helped to broker his move to Novara, started working for United.

That was back in 2017 and after a season at Sampdoria, the first United links with Fernandes surfaced before he returned to Portugal to sign for Sporting Lisbon in 2017 and started a love story that ended with platitudes flowing from all sides ahead of his move to Manchester.

Footballers tend to frustrate supporters of the club they are leaving as they proudly display the colours of their new employer, yet Sporting issued a tweet thanking Fernandes for his efforts and urging United to 'take good care of our boy'.

After scoring 64 goals in 137 games for the club, this midfielder has certainly left a legacy that will be cherished by Sporting fans and now he gets his chance to follow Ronaldo's lead by playing for United.

"My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club," he said after his move to United was confirmed.

"For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.

"I want to thank Sporting for everything they have done for me. It is surreal to hear the nice words that have been said about me from players that used to play for this team.

Read more here:

Read More

"A massive thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can't wait to start to repay that on the pitch."

Those who have worked with Fernandes will confirm he has never lacked in confidence and with the fabled United No.7 jersey worn by so many of the club's icons including George Best, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Ronaldo currently available, Fernandes has to be tempted to complete his journey by inheriting the jersey once worn by his idol on the same stage he made his own.

Yet before Fernandes can even begin to draw comparisons with the greats of United's past, he needs to prove he is capable of lifting their current United midfield in a season when they have struggled to provide a creative and scoring touch and if raw data is a gauge, the signs have to be positive.

Over the last two and a half seasons, Fernandes has been involved in 67 goals, created 239 chances and scored goals at a rate that has seen him compared to Chelsea midfield legend Frank Lampard or German World Cup winner Toni Kroos.

United are signing a Portuguese international when he is ready to explode as a world star and while the expectations in Fernandes to revive United would be too much for most in his position, this young man is ready to embrace the challenge.