In a sequence of nine numbers, one jumps out of the pack: 37, 51, 41, 49, 51, 37, 47, 8, 69. They are the amount of club appearances made by Paul Pogba since 2012 when he made his Juventus debut in 2012 with 69 caps for France thrown in for good measure.

It's the eight, however, which is the outlier.

Ninety minutes against Chelsea, Wolves, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Rochdale and Arsenal; 26 minutes against Watford; and 45 against Newcastle. We promise the maths lesson will end soon but, if you're keeping track, that adds up to 611 minutes of action in the 384 days between France beating Andorra 4-0 in a Euro 2020 qualifier and Manchester United resuming their Premier League campaign against Tottenham next Friday.

It says something about the hype that surrounds Pogba that a player who has done so little for a year still garners so much attention but with over 41 million Instagram followers, every post turns him into a one-man click-farm for other sites.

Sample headlines from the past year include: 'Watch: United fans furious with Paul Pogba's latest social media post' (while injured, Pogba played some basketball with NBA star Jimmy Butler); 'Paul Pogba mistakes urine for apple juice in unusual post-ankle op Instagram video'; 'Paul Pogba shows 'no mercy' as Man Utd star brutally nutmegs mum during playful kickabout while in coronavirus lockdown'.

Each one more shocking or hilarious than the last. Pogba is believed to earn a six-figure sum for every sponsored post. These are picked up and repackaged by websites to garner clicks which, in theory at least, generates revenue, meaning everyone's a winner.

Except, for United at least, Pogba has rarely been a winner of trophies.

* * * * *

One of Graeme Souness's favourite stories revolves around his first game as a Liverpool player when, 15 minutes before kick-off against West Brom, he found it peculiar that nobody had yet mentioned a game-plan.

"Joe Fagan was the mildest man," Souness wrote in this autobiography. "In my seven years with Joe I bet I heard him raise his voice maybe half a dozen times, but he exploded when I asked what was expected of me.

"'I've been here a week and no-one has spoken to me,' I said. 'How do you want me to play?'

"It was a naïve enquiry, as I soon discovered from Joe's eruption. To hear him, you normally had to lean into him because he spoke so quietly, but this time he replied in a big booming voice.

"'Eff off! We've spent all this money on you and you're asking me how to play football?' With that, he turned and walked away. Can you imagine a manager saying that to any player today?"

It might not be put so bluntly to him but, ironically enough given Souness's regular criticism of him, the one player that it's easy to imagine it being said to is Pogba.

With every mediocre performance in a United shirt in the past few seasons, the notion grew that Pogba needed freedom in order to perform. In other words, he couldn't be trusted to do the more mundane tasks of tracking back and tackling so everyone else around him would have to increase their workload in order that Pogba could be relieved of his.

And yet, this is a player who won four consecutive Serie A titles with Juventus, at a club and a league where no player had the luxury of not carrying his weight.

Patrice Evra was part of the Juventus team for Pogba's final two titles and described the training at Manchester United as being like a "holiday camp" by comparison.

"Juventus have this DNA of working hard. I even saw some players vomit and they still finished the training sessions," revealed Evra. "I remember every game they wanted me to run 12km. Sometimes I felt it made no sense because we always had the ball. Some games I was running 9km, some 10km, and two days later at training, you have to complete your 12km so they made me run another 2km, 3km.

"The training is harder than the game."

It's within this environment that Pogba flourished to go from a player with undoubted potential at United to costing them £89million to bring him back to Old Trafford.

And yet, like so many United purchases since Alex Ferguson retired, it seems they signed the player and then tried to work out what to do with him.

A month before Pogba arrived, United signed Henrikh Mkhitaryan and added both to a squad already containing a burgeoning Anthony Martial, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney and, when the latter pair departed, United added Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez and an emerging Marcus Rashford.

Whatever way a batch of these players was wedged into the team, it meant that the rest of the 10 outfielders had to be defensively minded and usually lacking any creativity. It has meant, during the majority of Pogba's second coming, that United have concentrated on building a magnificent second floor of a house but forgetting to put in a staircase for anybody to reach it.

And it's because of this situation that Pogba receives some of his most trenchant criticism from the likes of Souness or Roy Keane, who see a player with the talent to dominate a game but instead only occasionally decorates it.

* * * * *

SINCE joining United, Pogba's most consistent period of influence came in the blue shirt of France at the 2018 World Cup when, trusted with the responsibility at the base of midfield, he regularly provided the launchpad for French attacks.

Admittedly, United have never had the four-lung presence of N'Golo Kante to plug in alongside Pogba but, in front of him for France, Blaise Matuidi, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappé and Olivier Giroud knew that Pogba's range of passing meant there would be a link between defence and attack. It's something that United haven't had for years.

And yet, the reports coming from United in the past week suggest that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is preparing to plug Pogba into a Number 10 position further up the pitch behind Rashford and Martial in a role that has become almost obsolete among elite clubs simply because - like Mesut Ozil at Arsenal - it is too much of a luxury.

If Bruno Fernandes can get the ball to them, that quartet will cause damage to any team. The problem is that if the supply lines to Fernandes is cut off - something which Jose Mourinho will undoubtedly try next Friday - then it will be up to two of Nemanja Matic, Fred or Scott McTominay as the starting point for United's attacks. And unless something has changed drastically in the past three months, none of them have shown that to be their strength.

* * * * *

WITH eight games in a year, Pogba is likely to be rusty but the coronavirus stoppage has levelled the playing field somewhat with every player coming back from a minimum three-month lay-off.

In that time, it's certain that the vast majority of them will have watched 'The Last Dance' and wondered where exactly they fit in the equivalent narrative in their own team. United's fate, however, isn't likely to rest with whether Pogba and Fernandes can be Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen but rather whether Solskjaer can find a Phil Jackson-like formula to take disparate levels of talent and mould them to make the most of the team.

"He arrived at the World Cup really prepared and he took on the mantle of leadership, on and off the pitch. He became a bit of a spokesman for the team and he can do that because he's a good speaker," was the view of France manager Didier Deschamps after the World Cup triumph.

"He is not the only one but he is one of the leaders who took it upon himself because the group needed it. On the pitch, he did what needed to be done as well."

That sort of leadership is something the likes of Souness often accuse Pogba of lacking but - in the right environment - there's plenty of evidence that he's capable of being the Jordan figure who not only tweets the tweet but walks the walk too.

With nine league games remaining, they are three points behind Chelsea for a Champions League place and 5-0 up from the first leg of a last 16 Europa League tie. Potentially, it means Solskjaer has 15 games find a balance that provides success this season and, equally importantly, a springboard for next.

Pogba has two years left on contract (the club hold an option for another) and major international tournaments coming in both of the next two summers which means, at 27, it could be a golden period of his career.

And with would-be suitors struggling for the revenue to raise the record fee that United would undoubtedly command to sell him, United and Pogba look like being stuck with each other for a while. It will be up to Solskjaer as much as Pogba, however, to ensure that everybody is smiling when the music stops.