| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The last dance?

Aidan O'Hara

Pogba needs to be trusted rather than freed for Solskjaer and United to finally get the best from him

Paul Pogba shakes hands with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Photo: Oli SCARFF / AFP Expand

Close

Paul Pogba shakes hands with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Photo: Oli SCARFF / AFP

Paul Pogba shakes hands with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Photo: Oli SCARFF / AFP

AFP via Getty Images

Paul Pogba shakes hands with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Photo: Oli SCARFF / AFP

In a sequence of nine numbers, one jumps out of the pack: 37, 51, 41, 49, 51, 37, 47, 8, 69. They are the amount of club appearances made by Paul Pogba since 2012 when he made his Juventus debut in 2012 with 69 caps for France thrown in for good measure.

It's the eight, however, which is the outlier.

Ninety minutes against Chelsea, Wolves, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Rochdale and Arsenal; 26 minutes against Watford; and 45 against Newcastle. We promise the maths lesson will end soon but, if you're keeping track, that adds up to 611 minutes of action in the 384 days between France beating Andorra 4-0 in a Euro 2020 qualifier and Manchester United resuming their Premier League campaign against Tottenham next Friday.