Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has released a statement insisting his client has 'done nothing wrong' in his stand-off with Manchester United over a move to Real Madrid or Juventus.

'The club has known his feeling for a long time' - Paul Pogba's agent issues fresh statement over his future

Raiola has been vocal in his media appearances over recent days and after confirming Pogba wants to leave United this summer, he has now offered further comments to back up those sentiments.

Pogba has come under fire from United fans for being so public in his desire to leave United, but Raiola has insisted the player who returned to the Old Trafford club for what was then a world record fee of £89m in 2016 should not be criticised for wanting to leave.

"The player has done nothing wrong," said Raiola exclusively to talkSPORT’s Jim White. "He has been respectful and professional in every way and always.

"The club has known his feeling for a long time. It is a shame other people only like to criticise without the right information, and I am also sorry that the club does not take any position against this. Hopefully, there will be soon a satisfying solution for all parties."

Raiola had cast doubt over Pogba's willingness to join United month on their pre-season tour of Australia in an interview last week, but the 26-year-old did link up with his team-mates and is currently training ahead of the first tour game later this month.

Despite insisting they have no intention of selling Pogba, United are privately believed to be open to the sale of the midfielder who was named in the PFA Team of the Year last April despite inconsistent performances under managers Jose Mourinho and his successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

