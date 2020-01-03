'That's maybe my bad English' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clarifies his comments on Paul Pogba's latest injury

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has moved to clarify his comments on Paul Pogba's latest injury absence, after suggesting his 'bad English' was to blame for the confusion over the Frenchman's latest spell on the sidelines.

After confirming he was open to leaving the club amid interest from Real Madrid last summer, Pogba has started just five Premier League matches this season and made a brief return to action last month from a persistent ankle and foot problem.

Yet Solskjaer confirmed after the New Year's Day defeat at Arsenal that United's club-record signings is set for another lengthy spell in the treatment room, as he suggested the midfielder had been informed by 'his people' that he needed surgery on his foot.

That comment sparked speculation that Pogba was making decisions on his own fitness, but Solskjaer has insisted his comments were lost in translation.

When asked to explain why he stated Pogba had made the decision to undergo surgery, he offered this response: "As in when you consult your surgeon and ones you trust, that's maybe my bad English.

"You have people you trust and speak to. When I did my injuries I had my people I spoke to and Paul has people he trusts, and that's more important. That's more or less it. As clear as it can be at this point.

"Paul came back after a long spell out, two games, couldn't go to Burnley, felt his ankle was sore, we did a scan and it's not the same injury.

"It's a different injury and when you get that scan, you consult your own medical people as well like I did, you want the best second opinion and the advice was to have it done. It's not a major one and probably as I said three or four weeks."

Solskjaer also confirmed he was in the market for new signings in this month's transfer window, despite reports United may not sign players in January.

"We’re still looking and as I've said so many times we have our targets if they become available and if it's something we want to do and the right ones aren’t there, then they aren't," he added.

Solskjaer confirmed Pogba will be joined on the absentee list by Eric Bailly (knee), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (knee), Scott McTominay (knee), Axel Tuanzebe and Marcos Rojo for the FA Cup third-round trip to Wolves on Saturday.

Online Editors