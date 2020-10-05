Shambolic showing reveals depth of United's problems

Disbelief: Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford cannot believe what he is seeing during his side’s 6-1 defeat to Spurs at Old Trafford. Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Pool via Reuters

This was as shambolic, error-strewn, embarrassing and self-destructive as it could possibly be for Manchester United. It is the kind of numbing result and performance that must have Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's strongest supporters struggling.

For Tottenham and, of course, for Jose Mourinho, this was a special victory and how the head coach will have relished the ruthless way his impressive side capitalised on the chaos.

Goodness knows what the atmosphere would have been like inside Old Trafford with the fans present and United have now played twice at home this season, losing both games and conceding nine goals.

The fine quality of Spurs' performance will inevitably be over-shadowed by the utter disarray they were up against but, for them, this was also a far cry from their opening day disappointment against Everton.

In their two away games since they have scored 11 goals but this was a level up to how they have performed for a long time and their best under Mourinho.

Dismissal

Expand Close Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scores their second goal. Photo: Oli Scarff/Pool via Reuters Pool via REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scores their second goal. Photo: Oli Scarff/Pool via Reuters

United may well point to the first-half dismissal of Anthony Martial, suckered in by some gamesmanship by Erik Lamela, but they were already behind and all-over-the-place by then.

Pre-match and the talk was of the imminent arrival of Edinson Cavani, with a deal also being struck to sign left-back Alex Telles, while the embarrassment that then unfolded ignited the debate as to whether what Solskjaer really needs is yet another expensive centre-half.

Even so the defence fielded by United cost £195million and each of them under-performed and, in particular and worryingly, the most expensive of all: captain Harry Maguire who had a simply torrid afternoon.

On 80 minutes - with the sixth goal conceded - the cameras cut to United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward as he texted on his phone. This was United's biggest defeat since losing 6-1 to Manchester City in 2011 - the only other time they have conceded six goals at Old Trafford since 1930 - but the circumstances were very different. This was just pathetic.

Expand Close Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their sixth goal with Dele Alli aand Sergio Reguilon. Photo: Oli Scarff/Pool via Reuters Pool via REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their sixth goal with Dele Alli aand Sergio Reguilon. Photo: Oli Scarff/Pool via Reuters

Martial is now facing a three-match suspension for violent conduct which means that Cavani - who has not played since March - may in fact be brought straight into the team.

It was the first time in 1,079 games in the Premier League that United had conceded four goals in the first half - and this at home, as well - as their lack of organisation was fully exploited by Harry Kane and Son Heung-min who are developing one of the deadliest partnerships in world football.

And, to think, United had gone ahead after being awarded a penalty inside 30 seconds - with Martial earning it.

Spurs had been sloppy from the kick-off and when Bruno Fernandes flicked the ball through to Martial he burst past Davinson Sanchez who brought him down. With that little skip of his, Fernandes beat Hugo Lloris low to his left from the penalty spot.

Expand Close Manchester United's Anthony Martial is shown a red card by referee Anthony Taylor after clashing with Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela. Photo: Carl Recine/Pool via Reuters Pool via REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Manchester United's Anthony Martial is shown a red card by referee Anthony Taylor after clashing with Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela. Photo: Carl Recine/Pool via Reuters

Within seven minutes, though, Spurs were in front. They drew level when a terrible header by Maguire bounced off Eric Bailly and then Maguire made it even worse when he tried to nod the ball back to David de Gea only for it to fall short as Lamela put him under pressure.

For some reason Maguire grappled with Luke Shaw as he tried to shield the ball and it fell to Tanguy Ndombele with his shot deflecting off Maguire and into the net.

Maguire, Bailly and Shaw were again all at fault after Kane was fouled clumsily by Maguire and took a quick free-kick that sent Son running through with the forward dinking his shot over De Gea. He was simply too quick for Bailly and Shaw.

It was from a Spurs corner that Martial was dismissed as he reacted after Lamela pushed him in the chest by flicking his hand into the Argentinian's face.

Loitering

Lamela went down and referee Anthony Taylor showed the red card with Martial loitering by the corner flag in the vain hope that the VAR would intervene. But off he went.

Soon after and it was more awful defending from United as they stupidly tried to play the ball out from the back with Bailly putting Nemanja Matic under pressure on the edge of his own penalty area and Kane sliding in to dispossess the midfielder.

The ball was crossed low by Son and there was Kane to side-foot home.

It carried on. Moussa Sissoko switched play to Serge Aurier - where was Shaw? - and he had time and space to cross low with the ball flicking off Maguire as he tried to cover. It rant to Son who steered it through De Gea's legs at the near post.

Before half-time it could have been worse with Son's control letting him down as he ran through and Kane heading across goal and while Solskjaer tried to shore things up by bringing on two defensive midfielders, Scott McTominay and Fred, it was Spurs who scored again.

Once more United were at fault. There was no pressure on Pierre Emile Hojbjerg as he slid a smart pass inside Paul Pogba - who simply failed to react - allowing Aurier to run onto it and shoot low across De Gea and into the corner of the net.

They threatened again when Fred's poor pass was intercepted and Kane was given a sight of goal only for De Gea to turn away his low shot down to his left.

But United were never far from bringing about their own downfall and when Ben Davies ran into the United area Pogba inexplicably slid in to bring him down and the penalty was given with Kane firing it powerfully past De Gea.

The frustration for United was shown in a horribly cynical tackle by Shaw on substitute Lucas Moura for which he, too, could have been sent off. Solskjaer just looked shell-shocked. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk