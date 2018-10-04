Roy Keane blasts 'cry babies' at Manchester United in stinging rant at former club

Roy Keane has blasted the Manchester United "cry babies" who are not performing for boss Jose Mourinho.

While it has been Mourinho that has taken some stinging criticism from former players such as Paul Scholes during the week, Keane has taken aim at the players.

The Ireland assistant manager, who had a much-publicised training ground row with Harry Arter and Jon Walters during the summer, says players should be playing for pride no matter what goes on off the pitch.

United have made their worst-ever Premier League start and have failed to win at Old Trafford in their last four games.

"You talk about footballers and managers, not every player is going to get on with their manager and not every manager is going to like every player," Keane told Notts TV .

"But what you do as a footballer, and I've had one or two disagreements, when you cross that line you play for your team.

"I don't care what fallout you've had with your manager, I don't care if you've been at each others throats. That is part of the industry. People do fall out.

"Unfortunately when you're Man United, one of the biggest clubs in the world, things will get exagerrated.

"And if you're a footballer for Manchester United, you put that jersey on, you walk out and you don't give 100 per cent because you might be upset with somebody then good luck to Mourinho with this stuff."

Paul Pogba has been the focal point for most of the recent criticism but Keane alludes that there is more than just the Frenchman who need to take a long, hard look at themselves.

"I'm not talking about Pogba. I'm talking about players in general. Players who get upset with a manager or a coaching staff and think 'I'm not going to train properly because somebody upset me'.

"There's a lot of cry babies out there.

"When you walk out on that pitch you're playing for your pride, you're playing for your family, you're playing for your city, whatever it might be.

"Don't get that worried about what the manager's said about you, or the coaching staff, you get out there and play.

"You can follow it up after the match but when the game's going on liven up. Play with pride, play with energy, play with spirit.

"Hopefully play with a bit of skill. But on your bad days you roll your sleeves up and you fight for that jersey.

"Don't get distracted by the balloons out there."

Online Editors