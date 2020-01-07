Roy Curtis: 'Solskjaer is a nice, mild-mannered man, utterly dwarfed by the job - The anti-Klopp. The anti-Ferguson'

If the old Glaswegian laird was always quick to offer shelter to any homeless grudge, the rooms of his world can only be overflowing with grievance and resentment at Old Trafford's tumble into incoherence.

How can such a fearless, ferocious strongman compute a world where Paul Pogba's agent pitilessly lampoons United and the Red behemoth sits idly by, browbeaten, unable to summon even a single counter-punch?

A manager who cut down even his greatest general, Roy Keane, the moment he perceived him to be the tiniest threat to his uno duce, una voce dictatorship, would long ago have taken his claymore to the openly impertinent and evidently indifferent Pogba.

What shade of hypertensive puce must Ferguson turn when he grapples with a league table where United lurch some 27 points adrift of Liverpool, where they limp and stagger through an entire FA Cup third round tie without landing a single shot on target?

How must it offend his competitive spirit, his visceral need to win, to see the club he cloaked in the invincible armour of his will now march behind such a tattered standard that the oddsmakers list them as 7/2 outsiders to take down Pep Guardiola's City tonight?

To know, deep down, that the structures are so broken that the chances of a title pennant being unfurled in Old Trafford any time over the next five years are close to zero?

Most of all it is the meek retreat into the shadow of the Mersey rivals he so openly loathed – the reversal of his working life's all-consuming mission - that will most sting and nauseate the 13-time Premier League winner.

While his seat in the Old Trafford dugout is now occupied by an inoffensive cherub, a smiling, lightweight, vaguely bewildered Scandinavian altar boy, Anfield is hypnotised by an entrancing high-priest, a Teutonic fountainhead of charisma.

Jurgen Klopp has a personality as towering as the Manhattan skyline, he is Times Square made flesh, dazzling, mesmeric, the epicentre of the universe.

The sum of all Manchester fears.

As the Theatre of Dreams falls into disrepair, Klopp has remade Anfield as Broadway's go-to playhouse.

Just as Ferguson blazed in from Aberdeen 34 years ago as an unstoppable force of nature, so the wattage of the German's presence announces him as the Premier League's North Star.

Liverpool are a team built in their manager's likeness: high-octane, bursting with ambition, clear-eyed, uncontainable.

If Klopp is Friday night in Gotham, Solskjaer is more a January Monday in Cleethorpes. A small town boy.

He is innocuous, agreeable, a nice, mild-mannered man, utterly dwarfed by the job: The anti-Klopp. The anti-Ferguson.

The initial bounce - one where he profited from the simple if unsustainable benefit of not being Jose Mourinho - of his early days was but a mirage.

With his reasoned response to each setback (reason and Fergie rarely occupied the same room), he increasingly resembles a civil servant without the vision or personality to carry the ailing Manchester giant back to the mountain top.

United are a study in inconsistency, as maddening as a prizefighter who can knock over Mike Tyson one week only to flee terrified from Graham Norton the next.

The only club to have taken points off Liverpool this season, they have beaten Manchester City, Chelsea, Leicester and Spurs. Yet they sleepwalk to losses against Newcastle, Bournemouth, Watford and West Ham.

Weaker opponents have cottoned on to the one-dimensional nature of Solskjaer's tactical approach: Give United the ball and sit deep, denying them the opportunity to launch lightning counter attacks, and they are essentially neutered.

There is no Plan B.

In the seven years since Ferguson abdicated, United's aura has peeled away, their reputation has badly frayed.

A deep-seated decline has set in, a kind of sporting dry rot.

If they remain a corporate juggernaut, on the field they veer between illiteracy and irrelevance, interspersed with giddy false dawns.

Ferguson will take his seat in the director's box tonight, a forbidding reminder of the glorious decades when the sun never set on the Old Trafford empire.

Now, though, he is just another impotent, frustrated bystander.

Helpless as the once great Manchester galleon lists, powerless to stop the water pouring through the gash in the hull.

And, remembering, with a shiver, that when the lights went out, it took Liverpool all of 30 years before they found a leader big enough to end their long darkness.

Online Editors