Former Chelsea and Celtic star Craig Burley has launched a huge rant at Manchester United's owners and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the wake of their latest capitulation against Manchester CIty.

'Rotten to the core' - Craig Burley goes on huge rant at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United's owners

Burley, speaking in his role as a pundit for ESPN after United's 3-1 Carabao Cup semi-final first leg defeat to City on Tuesday night, claimed that Solskjaer was "not strong enough" and "out of his depth" as boss of the Red Devils, while the Scot claimed fortunes at the club will not improve until the current owners - the Glazer family - sell up.

"The reason Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in charge, in my opinion, is because he's not strong enough and the coaching structure is not strong enough to really challenge the hierachy. To really put them under pressure, to almost out them in public and say 'this lot need to change if we're going to be given half a chance'," the ex-Scottish international said.

"It's not all Solskjaer's fault, but he's a huge part of the problem because he's out of his depth.

Manchester United joint chairmen Joel Glazer (right) and Avram Glazer (left). The Glazer family have been in charge of the club since 2005 (Martin Rickett/PA)

"At what other point does a manager from Molde come in and manage Man United?

"Apart from the fact he's a former Man United player, what's that got to do with anything?"

When asked what the effect of sacking Solskjaer and installing Mauricio Pochettino as boss would have on United, Burley turned his ire on the club's owners.

"The whole structure needs to change. Directors of Football, Sporting Directors... I'll go as high up as the ownership," he said.

"The ownership of Manchester United needs to change for that club to go in the right direction. That's how rotten it is to the core."

ESPN pundit and former footballer Craig Burley

When put to him that United have spent £1billion on transfers, Burley replied: "But they've spent it terribly."

Speaking about the manner of United's 3-1 loss to City, Burley said: "By their standards, they're a pretty abysmal side. It was a 3-1 hiding. It was an exhibition. It was an embarrassment.

"It's a club who refuses to change their structure, with a manager out of his depth, with a playing staff that's not good enough against one of the best in the country."

