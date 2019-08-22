Romelu Lukaku denies leaking Manchester United team news and points accusing finger at Old Trafford chiefs

Romelu Lukaku has fired a few parting shots at Manchester United after claiming he felt isolated as the club refused to deny rumours they were trying to sell him.

Even though the Belgian striker revealed he asked to leave United this summer during an appearance on the LightHarted Podcast alongside NBA star Josh Hart, he claims he only made that decision after being left to feel unwanted by the club.

Lukaku sealed a big-money move to Inter Milan earlier this month, with United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisting he was happy to off-load the striker who scored 28 Premier League goals in his two seasons at the club.

Now Lukaku has had his say on his exit from United, as he clearly felt the club had decided to sell him before he confirmed he wanted to leave.

"I felt like a lot of rumours, 'Rom going there', 'they don't want Rom', and nobody came out to shut it down," stated Lukaku.

"It was for a good three, four weeks. I'm waiting for someone to come out and shut it down. It didn't happen.

"I had my conversation, told them it was better to go our separate ways. If you don't want to protect somebody, all these rumours come out. I just wanted you to say 'Rom is going to fight for his place', but it never happened for four, five months.

"It was all, 'he's got to go, he doesn't deserve to be there'. Well OK, then I want to go now. There is fighting for your position, but also being somewhere that people want you to be."

New FC Internazionale signing Romelu Lukaku poses for a photo in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)

Lukaku also hit back at claims he or his agent Federico Pastorello were guilty of leaking United team-news to the media, as he confirmed he had spoken to club chiefs about the rumours in what appeared to be a feisty confrontation that may have contributed to his exit from the club.

"Who leaks it? Not me. Not my agent. I see it on my phone come out of nowhere," he continued.

"If you're happy, you find a way, it doesn't matter if you're on the bench or starting, but nobody told me that was the situation, so I thought for two, three weeks to analyse, see all this **** coming out in the media

"I told them it's not good for me to be at a place where I'm not wanted. We're not stupid. They consider us dumb, but we are not dumb, we know who is doing leaks and stuff. I told them, you can't be working like this, it's better for me to go now."

Lukaku went on to suggest he was used as a scapegoat for United's failings alongside Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba, in comments that are bound to draw a response from his former manager Solskjaer.

"They have to find somebody. It is Pogba, it is me or it is Alexis. It's the three of us all the time. For me, I just see it in many ways," he added.

"A lot of people don't think I should be part of that system. That's my feeling from the conversations that I have, I just know."

Solskjaer claimed Lukaku was absent from the club's pre-season games due to an injury before he claimed he was happy to allow the striker leave the club in a £65m deal.

