Paul Pogba's cryptic late night social media post becomes a talking point after Manchester United beat Leicester

Paul Pogba posted a cryptic message on Instagram shortly after he led Manchester United to victory against Leicester on Friday night, with many observers suggesting his comments were a sly dig at manager Jose Mourinho.

Pogba has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona in recent weeks, amid suggestions that he was disappointed by Mourinho's faint praise of his achievement as he played a pivotal role in helping France win the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Mourinho's suggestion that Pogba needs to learn from his performance with France and convert them into positive displays for his club are reported to have infuriated the midfielder, yet he was made United captain for the home game against Leicester and scored the opening goal in a 2-1 win.

Pogba offered up an impressive post match interview as he confirmed he is eager to move on from France's World Cup glory and focus on club football once again.

"That (World Cup) is in the past, it is part of history. I am someone who likes challenges and wants to progress and you have to leave it behind now," Pogba told Sky Sports.

"You have to keep it in mind, but you have to keep working to get better and better because I am still quite young. I want to progress and get better again and I want to win more trophies.

"We should start the Premier League with a win and we did today. We knew it was going to be difficult because some of us, including myself, didn't have any pre-season games."

Pogba followed up that television interview with an Instagram post that was liked by Manchester United's official account and created plenty of discussion, as he thanked his team-mates and he fans, notably leaving Mourinho and his coaching staff out of his message.

The Premier League transfer window may now be closed, but Barcelona could still mount a late move to sign Pogba before the Spanish window closes on August 31st.

Online Editors