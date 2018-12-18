Paul Pogba posts cryptic Twitter message less than an hour after Mourinho sacking - then quickly deletes it

Paul Pogba posted a cryptic message on his social media accounts less than an hour after its was confirmed Jose Mourinho had been sacked as Manchester United manager, before it was hastily deleted moments later.

Pogba and Mourinho have endured a tempestuous relationship since the France international returned to Old Trafford in a world record £89m transfer from Juventus in the summer of 2016.

Mourinho appeared to have turned his back on Pogba after he omitted him out of his side for the last two Premier League games, leaving him on the bench throughout last Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield.

Pogba has kept his silence on his omission from the United side in the last couple of weeks, but he didn't waste any time in positing a message on Twitter following Mourinho's sacking, as he shared an image of him smirking and asked his 6.14m followers to offer a caption to the image.

He knew the responses would be generally negative towards Mourinho from his fans and was not disappointed, with Pogba's future at United now looking rosier following the exit of a manager he was clearly struggling to work with.

It remains to be seen who made the decision first to post and then delete the message, but it is safe to assume Pogba is not disappointed by Mourinho's exit at United.

Gary Neville was certainly not impressed by Pogba's actions.

“ Caption This “



You do one as well ! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 18, 2018

Online Editors