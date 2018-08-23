Manchester United midfielder has posted a social media message that appears to be a message to his critics as speculation over his future continues to swirl.

Manchester United midfielder has posted a social media message that appears to be a message to his critics as speculation over his future continues to swirl.

Paul Pogba posts another cryptic social media message as he fails to end speculation over his future

Barcelona continue to be linked with a move for Pogba, with Twitter messages from his outspoken agent Mino Raiola earlier this week fuelling the suspicion that French World Cup winner wants to leave United.

Raiola hit back at United legend Paul Scholes after he suggested Pogba lacked leadership skills by suggesting the club should sell the player they signed for a record £89m in the summer of 2016.

United fans have been keen to hear Pogba's views on his United future, but he stated he could not speak about his position at the club for fear of getting fined.

Now he has posted a fresh social media message that appeared to show him telling his critics to stay silent, with many assuming part of this message was directed at Scholes.

Pogba confirmed that his attitude was wrong during last Sunday's 3-2 defeat at Brighton, with his manager Jose Mourinho now needing to make a decision over whether he continues as club captain for Monday's game against Tottenham.

Online Editors