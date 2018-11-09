Paul Pogba gives Manchester United an injury scare ahead of Sunday's derby game

Paul Pogba is facing a race against time to be fit for Sunday's Manchester derby, after he picked up a minor injury in training.

Paul Pogba is facing a race against time to be fit for Sunday's Manchester derby, after he picked up a minor injury in training.

United midfielder Pogba has been in decent form as Jose Mourinho has managed to revive his side's season, but he may now miss the trip to face champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Pogba trained indoors on Friday away from the main group after suffering what the club are describing as 'a little injury' and a final decision on his fitness will be made on Saturday.

The 25-year-old played the full 90 minutes against former club Juventus on Wednesday as Jose Mourinho's men came back to secure a stunning 2-1 win in the Champions League.

However, Pogba was conspicuous by his absence from United's training session on Friday - an unneeded injury scare ahead of Sunday's derby at the Etihad Stadium, where he netted a brace in April's 3-2 victory.

Romelu Lukaku will also face a late fitness test having missed United’s last two outings with a hamstring injury, with Mourinho hopeful he could be fit to play.

"We have a chance that Lukaku could be back," said the United boss. "He is training with the team this morning. If this answer is positive and we have, of course, one more session tomorrow, he's ready."

Online Editors