Paul McGrath: 'The truth is the situation at Manchester United may not get better any time soon'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes his misfiring side to take on Newcastle today and even though United are up against very average opposition, I honestly wouldn't put too much money on them coming away with a victory.

United have not won away from home in their last 10 matches and there is a very good reason why that record might well continue this afternoon at St James' Park, with goals a currency United are no longer dealing in. Solskjaer seems to be a lovely guy and all United fans are desperateto see him succeed, but it's getting hard to keep faith with a team that doesn't look like they are going to score goals to win matches.

They didn't have enough firepower to overpower little Rochdale in the League Cup a couple of weeks back and the performance against Arsenal on Monday night was also very flat, as they lacked the strike power to finish off opponents that were there for the taking.

Then you see them going to play the third- or fourth-best team in Holland on Thursday night in a Europa League competition Manchester United should never be in, and they didn't manage to get a single shot on target across the whole match as they drew 0-0. It was embarrassing.

While Ole is doing his best to put a positive gloss on his side’s limp performances and his former playing colleagues continue to stick up for him in the media, the truth is this is a situation that may not get better any time soon.

I said back in March the club made a mistake giving him the United job on a permanent basis before they got to the end of the season. And, sadly, that pessimism now looks to have been well placed as Ole has struggled since he was given that contract.

Daniel James, right, has made an impressive start to his Manchester United career (Martin Rickett/PA)

Aspects of the team have improved under his watch, with Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka bolstering the defence and Daniel James emerging as a shining light after his move from Swansea, so the transfers he has overseen have been very positive.

The trouble is, this is a side lacking finishing power, with the club’s failure to replace Romelu Lukaku after his move to Inter Milan in the summer hitting them hard.

Lukaku had his critics during his two seasons at United and he wasn't as consistent as you want, but he was still capable of bullying a defender and leading the line with a bit of power.

When you look at Marcus Rashford in that role now, he is really struggling to fill that void left by Lukaku. You have to hope he emerges from his shell soon and realise the potential I still firmly believe he has in his locker.

A few months ago, I thought Rashford was looking like the real deal and was on his way to becoming one of the best strikers in the game. This kid has got pace that would worry any defender and I wrote in my Sunday World column that he is one player I would not have fancied facing for that reason, but his end product is not there at the moment.

At the age of 21, it’s far too early to write him off, but I wonder whether he has ever recovered from the treatment he received from Jose Mourinho during his time in charge of United. Mourinho clearly didn't believe in the lad was good enough to be his lead striker and I remember him turning to the fans at Old Trafford after Rashford missed a big chance in front of goal and almost saying: I told you so, he's not good enough.

That must have crushed the belief of the young man and now he is trying to deal with the pressure of trying to prove he can be the lead striker at a massive club like Manchester United, against Arsenal on Monday night, you do wonder what is happening in the I watched Pogba in the 2018 World Cup and he led France to victory in a manner that suggested he was ready to live up to his superstar billing, but where is that player now?

His agent has clearly got into his ear, told him he can make more money elsewhere and the performance levels we are seeing from him have collapsed to a point that United must be thinking they’d be better off cashing in on him and using the money to rebuild the team.

There are so many things wrong with United that I just don't know whether they will get the job done at Newcastle today and while sacking Solskjaer and bringing in another manager is not the right option at this moment, you fear we will get to that point before this season is finished.

Online Editors