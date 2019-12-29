Paul McGrath: 'Paul Pogba wants to swan around and collect a shedload of money - he doesn't get Manchester United'

I know he's only coming back to match fitness after a long spell out of the first team through injury.

But it seems to me that what the Frenchman wants to do is swan around playing three or four seasons at a top European club and pick up a shedload of money for doing it.

It's as if he has decided that it is going to be his career path!

Interspersed, to be sure, with playing really well in a star-studded French squad at World Cups and Euro finals. Can you blame him? With the salaries and signing-on fees involved at the top clubs now, probably not.

But when you wear that red shirt, more is expected of you than 'I'll give this club a go for three years'.

Back when I was a Red Devil, Cups were the height of our success, we could not crack Liverpool in the League.

But it did not matter, Manchester United's team went out to win every match. It did not matter whether we were playing Bolton or Barcelona, we knew we were expected to win this match – by our supporters, by the traditions of the shirt we wore, and above all, by ourselves.

And it was the same when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was playing so brilliantly for United. The only difference was that his team DID win many league titles.

They did so because Alex Ferguson drilled it into every player, into their DNA, that they were a Manchester United player, that they were expected to win and if they did't it was only because they had left every bead of sweat out there on the pitch and the other lot had played better.

You don't get that vibe off Pogba when he plays for the club. It's almost as if he's a movie star, who can swan around being admired and then put in three weeks hard work on a set before disappearing for two months.

You have to put in the hard yards every day of the season with Manchester United – and that's just the gospel of Old Trafford.

I expect Ole will tire of dealing with Pogba and sell him for millions during the summer and buy new players. You cannot keep players who don't to be at a club.

Before any of you jump up to point out that I was one who left Manchester United, let me explain.

Yes, I left, but I did not ask to leave the great club. I was asked to leave, there's a world of a difference. I expect too, that as well as what is surely shaping up in his mind as a summer clear-out that Ole will buy a player or two in January, but a player from just short of the top level.

You simply cannot get the elite at this time of the year. Now I know Nemanja Vidic was a January signing for United – and that certainly worked out. Yet that was the exception rather than the rule.

Ole will not expect to find the players who will bring Manchester United back to the top next month. They will arrive, or some of them anyway, in the summer.

Will it be Ole doing the buying then, however?

The question has to be asked as his Manchester United team seems unable to secure any consistency of performance.

How can you beat Spurs and Manchester City in eight days and then lose to Watford, the bottom team, not long afterwards?

It's just not acceptable and we've seen things from Manchester United players that are just not acceptable such as Jesse Lingard mucking about with that chance, trying a dink, when it was still 0-0 against Watford.

I mean, I'd have passed the ball into the net myself, 60-year-old dodgy knees and all. The attackers seem to have free licence to run around and do damage as best they can.

Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't. There seems to be no structure there to what United are trying to do when they have the ball and are going forward.

Against Watford, at the other end of the pitch, David de Gea made yet another mistake in that game, mistakes that are becoming all too commonplace over the last 12 months.

Yet I cannot bring myself to get on his case and call for the club to look for a new long-term goalkeeper.

Without De Gea over the last six seasons, there's a chance United could have slipped into the Championship in the awful years of David Moyes and Louis van Gaal.

Don't laugh – the Spaniard saved Manchester United, literally, time and again in that period. De Gea was outstanding, being voted the club's Player of the Year many times in this decade about to end.

The goalkeeper is not the problem, the lack of consistency is the problem.

Some people have mused aloud about whether Solskjaer, the 'Baby-Faced Assassin' when he was a player, is too 'nice' for the ruthless world of football management now.

A world where players, agents and sporting directors have far too much of a say in what goes on in a dressing room.

A world where only a long-term figure like Alex Ferguson or Arsene Wenger could rule, if not by fear, then at least with the knowledge that the clubs' supporters regarded the manager as untouchable and thus far more important than any player.

I don't believe it is any coincidence that Wenger only finally left Arsenal, after two decades, when the fans finally turned against him.

Until that happened no player could get away with ambling through matches at Highbury or the Emirates Stadium.

And no United player ever ambled through a match under Sir Alex.

But that was then and this is now and United are a long way, and a lot of players short, of being a football force in England or in Europe.

