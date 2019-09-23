Rio Ferdinand has given his full backing to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he offered up an impromptu interview with fans following the 2-0 defeat against West Ham on Sunday.

'Ole out for what?' - Rio Ferdinand on Solskjaer as Jose Mourinho makes confession over his Man United sacking

Question marks over Solskjaer's eagerness to promote youthful performers were raised by former captain Roy Keane and ex-manager Jose Mourinho in the Sky Sports studio after United's comprehensive defeat at the London Stadium, yet United legend Ferdinand provided a different tone as he stopped his car to chat with The United Stand YouTube channel.

"Ole out for what? Are we going to keep changing managers every week, is that what everyone wants? You get a bad result, you change it," said Ferdinand.

"Two weeks ago I didn't see people saying 'we want Ole out'. Now it's changed after two weeks. It's knee-jerk. Sometimes you've just got to let a thing play out...

Rolling up on the fan tv like....

🤯🤯🤯#MUFC pic.twitter.com/66QH4edfgA — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) September 22, 2019

"In today's game the thing you need, that not a lot of people get, is time. Look at Klopp, he didn't win for how many years?

"He didn't win for three years, he got time to build his team. It's a different club I know, but you need time to build the squad that actually fits what you want."

Meanwhile, Mourinho suggested United had gone backwards during Solskjaer's reign as manager as he struggled to find the words to sum up their performance, as he admitted the decision to sack him as United boss last December was justified.

"They are far behind. It’s difficult for me to answer," he told Sky Sports as he summed up United's latest setback.

"I was there for two seasons where I could feel lots of positive things and I could feel the direction to go in, then obviously the third season was not good enough.

"I was sacked, I probably deserved to be sacked because I was responsible as the manager, but the sad reality is that they are worse than before.

"For me that is a sad thing. Maybe people think I’m enjoying the situation but I'm not enjoying it at all.

"I have people in the club I love, I have lots of respect for the fans and for me it’s really sad because when a team is 'boring', you are boring but you can still get the results.

"At this moment I don’t see anything. I think they are going to really, really be in trouble to get not just into the top four but potentially in the top six. I think this team is worse than the team of last season."

