Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges two of his star men to 'step up' amid Man United injury crisis

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to 'play to their potential', as Manchester United attempt to overcome an injury crisis in Wednesday night's Premier League game at Crystal Palace.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to 'play to their potential', as Manchester United attempt to overcome an injury crisis in Wednesday night's Premier League game at Crystal Palace.

Phil Jones, Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are all struggling to shake off various injuries and illness issues, with Solskjaer suggesting Lukaku and Sanchez should use the moment to come to the fore, after the duo struggled to find their best form over the course of this season.

"It's a chance for them to play to their potential," declared Solskjaer, as he spoke about two of his highest earning players.

"Reputation is one thing, the potential is high and I'm sure that because the two of them are good mates, they link up well together, so this might be a chance for them to find some form and give a selection headache for when everyone gets fit again.

“Rom created our two biggest chances against Liverpool, it's a different position for him, I know, because Rashy's (Marcus Rashford) injury meant we had to rely on him standing up there and running in behind.

"He couldn't do too much defending work, so Rom's attitude and work rate was fantastic and the two chances - Jesse's and Chris at the end - was Rom's doing. They linked up between them against Arsenal in the FA Cup so hopefully Alexis and Rom can step up.

"We'll have a good team on the pitch, definitely. There'll be a chance for others. I've been sat on the outside getting a chance and when this has happened, so we'd rather have to say players who came in. You've just got to be ready when you get a chance."

Solskjaer went on to suggest United's rising stars could get their chance to shine against Palace, as he hinted youngsters James Garner, Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong could play a part in the first team squad at Selhurst Park.

"They've been part of our training for a long time now," added the United interim manager.

"Angel has been successful with England's under-17s, the 2017 team with Sancho, Foden and Hudson-Odoi, so he's been a big part of that. I'm definitely sure that if he gets a chance he'll do well.

"James Garner is a Michael Carrick but 20 years younger, I'm sure he'll do well and Chongy will be taking people on if he comes on. They're ready, they're kids. It's hard if you're a defender coming on if you're 16 or 17 but as an attacker you go out there and express yourself, and there's your chance. They can win you the game, not lose it for you."

Online Editors