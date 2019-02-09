Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals what Man United chiefs asked of him when he replaced Jose Mourinho

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed details of the conversations he had with Manchester United chiefs after being handed the interim manager's job following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Charged with changing the mood around Old Trafford and rebranding a team that had lost its direction under a manager seemingly intent on changing the club's DNA of playing attacking football, Solskjaer suggested he had ticked a lot of those boxes in an interview with Sky Sports.

"My job description was, until the summer, get us playing in a certain way, get the mood back," he stated. "Also, I had to get results, of course and I have loved every single minute of it. I'll take whatever comes when it comes.

"It's not just about putting smiles on faces, but that is a big part of it. Making sure you come into training looking forward to the next day and enjoy what you're doing. That's what we're trying to do at the moment.

"It's not about making a case for me to stay. Of course Manchester United is the place to be, everyone wants to be here and I would love it, but we have to focus on what matters in the next few days and not about what happens after that."

Solskjaer has made a hugely positive impression in his first few weeks as United manager and is now the firm favourite to land the role on a full-time basis, with his comments in media appearances adding to his popularity among the club's fans.

While Mourinho spent time in his press conferences bemoaning the club's lack of signings, lashing out at referees and focusing on his own achievements with other clubs, Solskjaer has turned the focus back on United.

Nine wins and a draw from ten matches represents a stunning return to form for United, but he admits 2-2 draw against Burnley last month still frustrates him.

"It felt like a defeat against Burnley," he added. "Four minutes before full-time we were 2-0 down. That is a great test of character. Do we really have the hunger and urgency to come back? They did, and the supporters did.

"The way the supporters reacted to that... that's Manchester United. The last-ditch, winning games at the end, winning points at the end, that was fantastic.

"We lost games when I played. We lost at home to Middlesbrough at home in the treble-winning season over the Christmas period. It's going to happen, it's just how you bounce back. And this club always bounces back."

