Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has side-stepped questions over Paul Pogba's latest injury in recent days, but he has now confirmed that the midfielder is set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals how long Paul Pogba will be out for as he breaks his silence on ankle problem

Pogba has not played since a lacklustre performance against Arsenal on September 30th and it appears the French World Cup winner will not make a return for at least another month.

"I don't think we'll see him maybe before December," confirmed the United manager when he was asked about Pogba after his side's 3-1 win at Norwich on Sunday.

"He'll be out for a while. He needs time to fully, fully recover, so don't think he'll be back... maybe Sheffield United (on November 24) after the international break but probably December before you can see him."

The exact nature of Pogba's problem has been unclear - he has been seen with his right foot heavily bandaged in recent weeks - but Solskjaer confirmed on Sunday evening that the ankle was the issue.

"I'm not the doctor but there is an injury there that needs healing. Ankle rather than foot."

Pogba's ongoing absence has sparked fresh speculation over his future at United, with Solskjaer's reluctant to discuss his injury over the course of October fuelling those rumours.

There have been reports that he will make another attempt to leave United in the January transfer window, with Real Madrid still believed to be the preferred destination for a midfielder who made it clear he was keen to make a move from Old Trafford last summer.

Pogba was seen in training kit at the Manchester United Foundation's event at the club's Carrington training complex on Saturday, but was not involved in full training and looks unlikely to be back any time soon.

He will miss games against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup next Wednesday, as well as Premier League clashes against Bournemouth, Brighton and Sheffield United and a couple of Europa League games if he does not return until the final month of 2019.

