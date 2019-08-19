Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Alexis Sanchez could be close to a Manchester United exit after transfer talks

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted for the first time that Alexis Sanchez may be allowed to leave the club this month, after he confirmed several clubs have expressed an interest in signing him this month.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted for the first time that Alexis Sanchez may be allowed to leave the club this month, after he confirmed several clubs have expressed an interest in signing him this month.

Even though the English transfer window is closed, Sanchez is being strongly linked with a move to Italy, with Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte believed to be keen to recruit the forward who has failed to spark after a lucrative move to United in January 2018.

Sanchez has scored just three Premier League goals for United and has not been involved in their opening two matches this season, yet Solskjaer insisted last Friday that he remained keen to get the striker back into his plans.

Now he has changed his tune, after talks with the player's agent in recent days appeared to have been backed up by firm offer from Inter Milan for the 30-year-old.

"There is still a couple of weeks left of this transfer window and there is a chance some clubs have shown interest in Alexis," confirmed Solskajer. "We will see what happens. I can't give you any more update on that.

"Let’s see what happens in the coming few weeks. At the moment he is our player."

Sanchez has made no public comment on his United future in recent months, but it has been evident for some time that he is keen to make a move away from Manchester and a switch to Italy may be the best solution for all.

In the opinion of former United defender Gary Neville, the club would be wise to off-load Sanchez, with his huge wages a likely stumbling block on any transfer negotations.

"We talk about Alexis Sanchez going to Italy. I welcomed him to United," Neville told Sky Sports.

"I thought he would be a forward who'd play across the line. He is tenacious but it's a disaster. He has been an absolute disaster.

"I have no idea what has happened to Alexis Sanchez to the one that we saw playing in Barcelona and at Arsenal for several years.

"The one that has turned up in Manchester, I have no idea what it is. I have so much respect for him but they need to get him out of the club."

Online Editors